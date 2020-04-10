EDITORIAL:

Happy Easter, everyone!

Okay, so it's not the Easter break many of us would have chosen.

We won't be heading out on the highway to our holiday homes or campsites for a last break away before winter sets in. We won't be hitting the beach for a swim or a surf, we won't be heading for the hills to go tramping, and we won't be going bush for some hunting with our mates. We won't even be going to church.

On the bright side, we haven't had to plan, organise or pay for a getaway. We won't be sitting in traffic queues for hours at each end of the long weekend, and there won't be the heartbreaking reality of the annual Easter road toll to deal with for some.

There is no doubt there will be hardship and loneliness and despair, however - particularly for some of those living alone, those living in violent homes and relationships, those dealing with poverty and those living on the street or in other difficult circumstances. There is, of course, ongoing anxiety and uncertainty for many of us, regarding our health, homes, businesses, jobs and livelihoods. Some are already grieving the loss of work. And a handful of New Zealand families are facing the ultimate grief and fear as the virus takes a far more personal toll .

But this Easter, many of us are still able to spend time with friends and family - albeit it in our lockdown bubbles - and enjoy the usual hot cross buns and chocolate treats.

It is, perhaps, a chance to take stock and be grateful for what we do have. An opportunity for us all - believers or not - to reflect on the true meaning of Easter, on the nature of sacrifice, rebirth and salvation, which seem particularly poignant as we pass the halfway point of lockdown and begin to consider what life may look like on the other side of it.

So, as well as re-evaluating our personal circumstances, and setting the world to rights as armchair critics, just what activities can we do and where can we go this Easter lockdown weekend?

While Health Minister David Clark has been left with more than just Easter egg on his face after his interpretation of the exercise and travel rules, and National leader Simon Bridges' defence of his 500km essential worker commutes between Wellington and Tauranga is debatable, the messages for Easter in lockdown remain exactly the same as they have been throughout from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. That is "stay home". And, if you must go out to provide or use essential services or get some exercise, "stay local".

While police have been focused on education and encouragement, they are now moving into a clear enforcement phase and clamping down on lockdown transgressors, as evidenced by the fact the number of arrests is slowly but surely rising. Police will also be manning checkpoints to prevent people from heading away to holiday hotspots.

All of Government Controller John Ombler has said, on several occasions since the lockdown was announced, if people are trying to find ways to get around the rules, and not playing the game, they are not taking the pandemic seriously enough and are putting other New Zealanders' lives at risk.

That is surely enough for each one of us to make the right decision.

Remember, every time you leave the house - even under the exceptions, you put yourself and essential workers at risk. The whole purpose of the alert level 4 lockdown is to minimise that risk.

So, when it comes to Easter activities, not only should we adhere to the letter of the law (that now officially means no fishing, swimming, surfing, hunting and tramping ), but we need to also follow the spirit of the rules, the entire purpose of which are to protect us all.

When it comes to exercise, while cycling and scootering are allowed, be careful out there folks. And maybe just take a brisk walk around the block instead. Get the kids to look out for the latest neighbourhood attraction as part of The Big New Zealand Easter Hunt.

Continue to avoid park benches and playgrounds. And keep the car for accessing essential services - not your favourite scenic spot.

Jaime Ross puts her completed Easter egg in the window of her Auckland home as part of the national Easter egg hunt. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has designated the Easter Bunny an essential worker under Covid-19 alert level 4 rules. Photo / Getty Images

If you don't really need to go to the supermarket or dairy, then don't - and certainly not just because you have a craving for a certain item or feel like getting out.

If you want to do some DIY, ask yourself if it really has to be done this weekend or in the next two weeks. The very last thing emergency services and health professionals need right now is being put at risk of infection and clogging up vital hospital beds with people who have injured themselves falling off the roof while waterblasting, electrocuting themselves while drilling, or cutting themselves on the chainsaw ... Okay, it's no picnic, but neither's the alternative.

Anyone doubting that should take pause and read up about the terrifying impact of the virus in the UK, New York, Italy or Spain. What we are all doing appears to be working. But we need to keep doing it until the coast is clear.

And remember, this Easter, like the rest of lockdown, we don't have to lose weight, write a bestselling novel, reclad the entire house, or homeschool our 5-year-olds to scholarship level. We have one job to do: stay put and not infect anyone, while being kind to ourselves and others.

So go on, have that extra Easter egg, you deserve it, New Zealand!