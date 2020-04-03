EDITORIAL:

The country has now entered its second week of government-enforced alert level 4 lockdown in an attempt to combat the spread of Covid-19.

It is clear the situation is beginning to take a human toll even as we try to stay "ahead of the curve". The country has recorded its first death from the extremely contagious and deadly virus. The number of confirmed and probable cases continues to accrue daily - as we were warned it would - as New Zealanders return from overseas, clusters grow and inevitable community transmission becomes apparent.

After a week of lockdown, it is clear most people are playing by the rules, but some are getting restless already, some don't seem to understand the "stay home" messaging, while a totally irresponsible and selfish minority has been treating the vital, life-saving public health exercise as an excuse for a beach holiday.

The toll on people's mental health has been a concern for the Government, and there is no doubt the anxiety is building; for some of those living alone; for some of those suddenly forced into very close proximity with family 24/7; and for those without permanent or adequate accommodation.

New Zealanders have locked down in a bid to lock out Covid-19. A look back at the country's first week of national lockdown.

And of course looming over most in the private sector is the uncertainty and increasing unease over jobs and business viability being faced by everyone from the country's top CEOs, to small- and medium-size business owners, to their wage-earning employees and the self-employed.

While the Government has offered welcome packages to counter some of the issues for some of those affected in the short term, the immediate effects on many core sectors - tourism, aviation, retail, construction to name but a few - are increasingly obvious and the medium- and long-term outlook for some is bleak.

It is heartbreaking for businesses to see their customers - and therefore revenues - dry up to nothing or virtually nil.

For an essential service, the media also finds it wrenching to see "customer" numbers rise exponentially, seeking vital news and information during a time of national emergency, while at the same time watching as supporting businesses (who provide the bulk of media revenue, allowing much of that information to be provided to the public for free) pull their advertising as their own revenues dwindle.

One of the few bright lights in the business sector must surely be supermarkets, who have almost exclusively cornered the fast-moving consumer goods market. Supermarkets are one of the few retailers deemed essential businesses by the Government during the alert level 4 lockdown period.

And if the long queues, empty shelves and steady stream of customers with little else to turn to for food is anything to go by, they should be weathering the economic storm.

That is certainly welcome. They are providing vital food and other household items to us all - and the more businesses that can get through this period of uncertainty, the better.

Between them, Foodstuffs (which owns New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square) and Woolworths NZ/ Progressive Enterprises (which has Countdown, Fresh Choice and Super Value) employ many tens of thousands of New Zealanders.

And those front-line staff have not had an easy road over the past few weeks.

They have been working long hours, in a situation which potentially exposes them to higher risk of infection. On top of that, staff have had to deal with appalling, unwarranted and totally unacceptable abuse by some irate and self-entitled panic-buying customers.

Their employers have had to adapt to the health requirements, and adopt measures to minimise or eliminate physical interactions among staff and with and between customers, ensure appropriate health, hygiene and safety measures are in place, sourcing protective gear for staff, and upping their cleaning and the like.

Their response - particularly the amazing goodwill displayed by staff - has been impressive.

Welcome, too, is the fact both big businesses are acknowledging their employees' Herculean efforts (and perhaps the fact they are among some of the country's lowest-paid workers) and upping their wages - for the lockdown period at least.

But there is an onus on the supermarkets not to take advantage of their position. There have been claims of price gouging - almost 1000 to date - and, any substantiated would certainly be unacceptable.

There has been criticism over the closure of local butchers, bakers and greengrocers. Presumably the Government made the decision, based on reducing the number of food handling outlets, as per the explanation given by Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment deputy chief executive Paul Stocks soon after the lockdown came into effect: "Evidence overseas suggests the virus has been spread via poor food hygiene practices, so it's a real risk we have to eliminate."

It is pleasing to see, given the criticism, that Countdown is bringing back its special deals.

Overall, though, this is surely a time for us to pay tribute to those low-paid workers probably previously overlooked, for us to appreciate the fact our supply and distribution chains are strong, and to appreciate the quality and array of food many of us take for granted.

If we have to do without some nice-to-haves for a month, so be it. If we have to do without some basics, it's time to improvise - or just do without. It's timely to consider some of the difficulties other less-fortunate New Zealanders face in their daily "normal" lives; timely to consider how many people worldwide have to do with far, far less than most of us to survive.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



Let's learn to make do a bit more, let's use our stored pantry items, let's keep ourselves and others safe by only venturing out to the supermarket during this period when it really is essential, let's be grateful we live in a land of plenty, where - even in one of the most challenging circumstances in living memory - we are still largely well fed and provided for.

And please, above all, let's remember to be kind to those serving us at the checkout when we do make that quick and careful, local trip to the supermarket during lockdown.

