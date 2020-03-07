EDITORIAL

It's one of life's sad truths that we don't fully appreciate what we have until it's gone.

The blessing of good health is thrown into sharp relief when we fall ill. The convenience of water is barely noticed until drought disrupts supply.

In the same vein, most Kiwis take for granted our largely honest society. We expect our institutions, political and private, to be trustworthy and fair. This is reflected in our strong showing in anti-corruption indexes from the likes of Transparency International.

Anyone who has lived or done business in a country where kickbacks are the norm will know how much of a godsend this is. And it's why we should welcome the Serious Fraud Office's string of inquiries into political donations in this country.



Furores over electoral finance flare up on occasion but the current level of scrutiny is unprecedented.

Kiwis heading to the polls in just over six months, and an SFO case is hanging over the National Party after former whip Jami-Lee Ross quit and complained to police about a $100,000 donation, allegedly split into smaller sums to hide it. Four people – including Ross – have been charged and have pleaded not guilty.

The SFO more recently began probing the New Zealand First Foundation. The foundation, which Winston Peters has repeatedly distanced from the New Zealand First Party, received donations that the Electoral Commission alleged were not properly disclosed.



Last Friday, the SFO revealed it was looking into the election expenses of Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.



Nothing further may come of these probes – and everyone involved will be hoping they are resolved quickly.

Although the disclosure the investigations are happening in the first place may dent the reputation of our political system, the SFO's involvement shows the country is taking electoral finance laws most seriously.



It illustrates to voters that money in politics matters, particularly ensuring it has no place in influencing decisions.