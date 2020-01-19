Trim DHBs and free up millions

I believe there are about 20 DHBs in New Zealand, which has a population of only 5 million. These are costly examples of yet another failed neo liberal experiment, which promised cost benefits and efficiency but only supplied pain and financial stress.

Much like the failed electricity reforms. Get rid of 18, sack all the duplicated boards, CEOs, human resource departments — in fact, stop all the unnecessary duplication of management/office/secretarial jobs et al. This would free up hundreds of millions to funnel into areas that need it like doctors/nurses/facilities.

This would also enable them to work together under one national umbrella rather than pulling in different directions. A glaring example is individuality in software. Different software trying to talk to each other will always be expensive and cause problems.

Graham Hansen, Howick.



Ugly supremacism

Lizzie Marvelly markets lesbianism to all women on the basis of "the perks of living with a woman" (Let's face it — who really needs a man?, January 18).

We read of urine droplets, mud on the floor and men's "general smelliness", the "more frequent orgasms" lesbians enjoy and, finally, the relative ease of arriving at "equal arrangements" in the home.

In short, women are better than men and lesbian relationships better than heterosexual ones.

The fact that the vast majority of women are tenaciously pro-male must sorely perplex Marvelly, whose very silly column reminds us that supremacism (whether proud or insecure) is seldom troubled by reality. It is always false (people are equal) and, no matter how ridiculous, always ugly.

Gavan O'Farrell, Lower Hutt.



The power of love

Lizzie Marvelly asks "who really needs a man" and opens up about the love and living arrangements she shares with her soon-to-be wife. Thank you for the insight and congratulations!

It's a leap of faith to commit to living with anyone — man or woman — flawed as we all are. Lizzie recommends another option to women tired of less-than-helpful husbands.

But there is really no option when you find that man who fires up your senses. The best male partners have shared physical and emotional loads. The very best have shared their chocolate.

Sounds like Lizzie has found a woman who makes her heart sing. Who would deny anyone that feeling? Even if they do hog the TV remote and nick all the Turkish Delight.

Lori Dale, Ōpōtiki.



A royal bet each way

If Harry and Megan were really serious about stepping away from the royal family they should voluntarily relinquish their royal titles and get on with their new life. At the moment they still want to trade on their royal status. A bit like a gambler having a bet each way.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.



Academics' reality

University professors and other academic staffs' hearts must have soared at Gary Hollis' suggestion we get three months' annual leave, but the reality is that we get four weeks' annual leave.

When the teaching year ends university academics turn to doing their research, their writing, ever-burgeoning administration and planning for the next year's teaching. Many are also involved in community and professionally based projects.

The concept of academics living in ivory towers disconnected from the rest of the world with no constraints on their time has probably never existed.

Most All Blacks get longer and more regular sabbaticals than any of my academic colleagues at a variety of New Zealand universities.

Associate Professor Caroline Miller, Massey University, Palmerston North.



Okey dokey by hokey

It is hard to believe that anyone could possibly be offended by Burger Fuel calling their fish burger Hoki Dokey.

L H Cleverly, Mt Roskill.



Power of the pen

Steve Braunias' writing is brilliant. One minute I am agreeing with him that rock pigeons are rubbish, and the next minute I am almost crying because the one on his back lawn died.

Teresa Graham, Warkworth



Council prevarication

The sudden closure of the Leys Institute Library and gymnasium has come as a shock to the residents of St Marys Bay and Ponsonby. That the buildings are "earthquake prone" has been well known for at least 20 years — certainly well before the reported seismic assessment in 2017.

These category A buildings are historic and significant in every sense and an essential part of the townscape and fabric of the Three Lamps area together with the post office and original fire station opposite. The only option is for Auckland Council to accept responsibility and renovate and upgrade the buildings, anything else would set an unacceptable precedent for other historic buildings in Auckland City.

The council should get on with the job and not prevaricate any longer — we cannot wait for another three years.

Sean Molloy, St Marys Bay.



E-scooter protection

So the increased swarm of e-scooters is providing an even bigger threat to the pedestrians of Auckland. Time I think for the launching of a new company to provide pedestrian safeguards through the marketing of appropriate e-scooter retaliatory devices and pedestrian safety gear.

Mike Jarman, One Tree Hill.



Hospital shame

After reading the Herald article (Mayor risk: Rundown wards need $14b fix-up, January 18) you get the feeling governments don't like spending big money on future preventable problems. This seems tragic — are they only concerned about the next election?

Tony Ward, Mission Bay.



Coal mine responsibility

It's all very well for Richard Attenborough to throw stones from his glasshouse at the Australian Government for their continuing support for mining coal.

However, no one will mine coal if there is no one (steel manufacturer) who wants to buy it, and no one will buy coal if there are no consumers to buy the steel manufacturers' products — such as Attenborough and the rest of us.

Bernard Jennings, Wellington.



Outback is dying

It will be interesting to see how expat New Zealanders feel about Australia in five years. As a frequent visitor to rural Australia I can assure all that the Outback is dying. The earth is burned by relentless sun, the kangaroos dying from malnutrition and thirst and the farming sector decimated. The mining industry is also water dependent and soon some mines will no longer be able to operate through lack of water. Dust storms darken the skies. Australia has enjoyed a high standard of living off the back of its massive mineral and coal reserves — it has exported its carbon emissions to China.

It has never been hotter and if climate projections are correct much of rural Australia will become uninhabitable.

Australia is lucky no more and the Australians know it.

Andrew Montgomery, Warren, NSW.



Courtside kudos

Watching the tennis, one cannot but be impressed by the unobtrusive efficiency of the well-trained ball boys and girls.

Peter Clapshaw, Remuera.



Concert FM bliss

In Radio NZ's plans "to give commercial media companies something else to worry about" (RNZ shakeup: Is it curtains for Concert, January 16), the fear is that in this mad ratings-driven world, little of substance could be left on the air waves if the excellent format of Concert FM is tinkered with. Apparently only 77,500 listeners tune into the Monday-Friday Concert breakfast programme but almost 300,000 choose commercial stations. Sounds pretty good to me that almost 80,000 people in this country can go placidly amid the noise and haste each morning with a daily dose of the superb Concert FM programme. As a septuagenarian, I attribute my excellent blood pressure in part to my morning ritual of having breakfast in bed, reading the Herald and listening to Concert FM.

Barbara Graham, Tokoroa.



Trial for Trump

The only thing good to come out of this impeachment trial is ongoing legal employment and media fodder — not that I am interested in listening to it night after night.

No president has suffered unduly because of such an action and, as it has already been pointed out, the Republicans rule the Senate anyway, so it's a win-win for Trump no matter how much finger pointing there is.

The ultimate trial for Trump is his re-election.

The people will speak with their vote, and if he wins a second term, he will tweet to his heart's content, and carry on.

No matter what he does, some will be happy, and some not. He was voted in by the public, and if the people so desire, they will vote him out too.

John Ford, Napier.