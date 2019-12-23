We salute you Auckland — our unique City of Cones — and must defend you against assault from armies of plastic cone invaders! They're everywhere.

They just suddenly appear — cohorts of no-go authority in their orange and white uniform.

Where do they come from? Why so many? They multiply daily, taking up their ranks side-by-side, shoulder-to-shoulder, in seige of our city.

We need a counter-offensive to push back this unsightly invasion, for we will never surrender to the orange and white peril that would have us live on a barricaded Cone-y Island!

Keith Duggan, Auckland.



Leys Institute enigma

The Leys Institute in Three Lamps, Ponsonby, is closed down. Its library, gym and lecture rooms are no longer available to the public. A facility for more than a century, a vital community centre, vanishes almost overnight. The library staff and public it seems had just 24 hours' notice before its closure at 5pm last Friday.

No cogent reason has been given for its closure and no equivalent facility is being offered for its replacement.

We are told it is an earthquake risk, but this does not appear to be the case. I have scanned two key certificates which give an idea of the earthquake prone-status of the institute. The main structure has a current "warrant of fitness" not due to expire until June next year.

Advertisement

A second certificate states it is not a priority that the building undergo earthquake strengthening. Its owner (Auckland Council) can take until at least 2053 to do any strengthening that might eventually be deemed necessary. This certificate is recent, signed off on July 9, 2018. That gives the council about 33 years if action is ever needed.

So what's the hurry? And why did the affected community, ranging from children to pensioners, all of whom have demonstrated by their use of Leys the need to retain it, not get consulted before its closure?

Denys Trussell, Newton.



Sugar tax

There is one big difference between nicotine and sugar in lollies. One targets adults and the other, children.

Both are highly addictive, toxic or debilitating if used as directed.

Kids love colourful packaging and cannot differentiate between less tooth-decaying sweets.

Adding a "sugar tax" might reduce the ability to buy sugary items. The money could be used for dental and diabetes surgery.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.



Advertisement

Season's gratings

The festive season? The silly season? No it's the crazy season!

Jack Waters, Taupō.



Religious sexism

Why can't women become priests and then the Pope?

Bruce Tubb, Belmont.



Bed bugs

The seats in Queen St and other central city streets and at bus stops are useful for tired shoppers and cruise passengers. Unfortunately many of them are already occupied by large men using them as a day bed — especially on a Sunday.

Pamela Russell, Orakei.



In praise of Gaynor

Brian Gaynor's final contribution as a columnist for the NZ Herald after 22 years and eight months should be compulsory reading for all thinking New Zealanders. The man is a legend.

Graham Fleetwood, Mellons Bay.



Lessons from tragedies

As 2019 draws to a close it is encumbent on us all to pause and ensure the Christmas message of peace and goodwill carries through to the new year.

The need to learn from tragic events is imperative. However, the blame game sometimes overtakes consideration of what is trying to be achieved.

We can be inspired by those who offer a different model. Forgiveness is not condoning or pretending that a wrong was right. It is an acknowledgment of our shared complex humanity. A study published in the International Journal of Psychology demonstrated that wellbeing was positively related to forgiveness.

Peace messages from Farid Ahmen, whose wife was shot dead in the March mosque shootings, speak of love and forgiveness.

Glennys Adams, Oneroa.



Quay St gridlock

Why has Auckland Transport not sorted out a more convenient route in the city to avoid its buses having to travel along Quay St while these roadworks/upgrades are in progress? In the weekend, a No70 bus took almost 15 minutes to travel from Tangihua St to Commerce St. During the week, it probably takes longer.

For passengers to be "held ransom" in this traffic chaos is totally outrageous. Get your act together AT.

D. Cook, Torbay.



Politically neutral trees

Our city is gorgeous in summer colour with the red of our pohutukawa and the blue of jacaranda trees. They bloom side-by-side spreading beauty and giving us pleasure regardless of native versus exotics arguments.

Kit Howden, Mt Eden.



Deadly SH1

The Weekend Herald revealed five of NZ's deadly routes. Auckland to Kerikeri, the worst, is comprised of 93 per cent State Highway 1.

Taupō to Auckland, at number two, is totally SH1, as is Christchurch to Dunedin at number five. Numbers three and four also include substantial portions of SH1.

What does that say about the quality of our main arterial route?

David Livingstone, Kerikeri.



Mamils not menaces

It's true. Cyclists may not always stick to the cycle lane and we may sidle through the occasional red light. But we do not pollute the planet (occasional flatulence not withstanding).

What comes from vehicle exhausts is more a menace than all Lycra people put together.

Phil Skipworth, St Johns.



Picture this

Bromhead's cartoon showing our poor planet coping with consumerism was very much to the point. Here's a suggestion to avoid adding to our landfill and waste problems: Instead of buying actual items, take a photograph of what you think the person would like.

This would show you have put a lot of thought into it — it's the thought that counts isn't it? There would be a few laughs too — "Oh, I'm so glad you didn't really buy me that, I hate it!"

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.



Road versus rail

John Roughan correctly states the full cost of roading is met by users through petrol taxes and road user charges. Those who claim he is wrong are confusing roads with city streets.

Auckland ratepayers pay part of the cost of building and maintaining their city streets, footpaths and cycleways. Road users subsidise these through NZTA contributions.

The only roads not fully funded by users are rural roads that are not part of the national state highway network. These roads are used largely by residents to travel between their homes, places of work, shops, restaurants, schools and so on, regardless of whether they use private cars, public transport, cycles, electric scooters or their legs.

Roughan is also correct in saying rail is unlikely to ever be economically viable. NZ is served by 93,000km of roading but just 4000km of railway lines. Trains just don't go to where most people are.

Jon Addison, Milford.



Ban e-scooters

There is a lot of talk about regulating e-scooters to reduce the number of bad injuries caused by users having accidents and how to police the new regulations, another burden for our already overworked police force .

Wouldn't it be easier to ban them altogether? We got along just fine without them. E-scooters have caused nothing but trouble since their introduction .

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.



Bizarre campaign

One has to wonder why some men feel so threatened by women — especially those in leadership roles. Because that is what Colin Wilson's bizarre Turn Ardern campaign is suggesting.

It's another demeaning act on a young woman who shows amazing courage within her leadership to stand up for what she believes. Getting a Twitter gang behind him to be "brave" and turn books shows ignorance and misogyny. All because he feels she is using too much time on photo shoots and not enough time running the country. Where was he when John Key was leader?

He could not have read Audrey Young's article "And My Politician of the Year Is" (Herald, December 21). Her choice was, in the end, Jacinda Ardern because of the Prime Minister's management of the March 15 massacre and global recognition of her leadership.

The question we should all be asking is why would a New Zealander demean Ardern? Then, more importantly, ask: What if she hadn't been leader?

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.



Short & sweet

On kindness

I would like to thank the kind gentleman, Peter, who came to my rescue over the weekend, when I fell at the shopping mall, and drove me home to make sure I was okay. I really appreciated this as I was not in a position to drive myself. Thanks for your thoughtfulness.

Jan Ellin, Milford.

On the cricket

We will soon find out if the Black Caps weakness has been unRaval-ed.

Gary Andrews, Mt Maunganui.

On Christmas wishes

All I want for Christmas is an America where decency trumps derision, respect trumps contempt and reverence for life trumps the 2nd Amendment right to bear an AK47.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

On vision

Your correspondent Morris Jones is mistaken in thinking 2020 is perfect vision. 2020 is normal vision. Cases of 8-20 vision have been recorded, which refers to how far from a reading board the subject can correctly identify letters.

J Nistelrooy, Kohimarama.

On traffic

Auckland's traffic is on a fast track to being gridlocked within 5 years. Quay St is undergoing a major revitalisation to make it a more "people-friendly place" — code for motorists to take public transport or stay away. The Quay St enhancement is effectively a "lightning rod" for motorist frustration felt all over Auckland.

Bruce Eliott, St Heliers.

On Lotto

Please add a new "Division 0" to your Lotto winners table for us losers who would then be acknowledged for their charitable contributions to society.

Tony Kaye, Hamilton.