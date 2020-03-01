As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics

Ardern's response to mosque terror is a powerful diplomatic tool

Simon Bridges' 'part-time PM' jibe about Jacinda Ardern a lesson all round

Winston Peters' words come back to bite at Rātana

Simon Bridges' plan to topple Jacinda Ardern - ScoMo

PM Jacinda Ardern's never-ending capital gains tax headache

Related articles: