As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it's the top five from senior politics writer Claire Trevett.

Ardern's response to mosque terror is a powerful diplomatic tool

The Prime Minister was praised internationally for her response to the Christchurch mosque terror attack - which also turned out to be a powerful diplomatic tool . After she announced there would be gun law reforms within 24 hours of the mosque attacks, someone in the US tweeted sardonically "did they even TRY thoughts and prayers first?" But her handling to the situation showed thoughts and prayers could indeed go a long way.

Simon Bridges' 'part-time PM' jibe about Jacinda Ardern a lesson all round

In August, Simon Bridges was emboldened by one-point rise to 6 per cent as preferred Prime Minister , and National's two-point advantage over Labour. As Jacinda Ardern had slipped in the ratings as preferred PM, he took this as an opportunity to attack - dubbing her a "part-time Prime Minister", for visiting Tokelau for five days rather than staying to tend to issues such as Ihumātao and protests over Oranga Tamariki.

Winston Peters' words come back to bite at Rātana

Winston Peters found himself in an awkward situation at Rātana last year when Jacinda Ardern did not attend. Upon his arrival, Peters was beset by questions from reporters about her absence, which he rebuked. However, he was reminded of comments he made about former PM John Key in 2015 - who he'd said was too busy "rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous" to visit Rātana.



Simon Bridges' plan to topple Jacinda Ardern - ScoMo

As the Government proposed to charge extra levies on cars that were not low-emission or electric vehicles, Simon Bridges developed a new plan for domination: Plan ScoMo. Inspired by the Australian Liberal Party's attacks on Labor's proposal for emissions charges on cars, National Party social media accounts started doing much the same .

PM Jacinda Ardern's never-ending capital gains tax headache

As the Tax Working Group batted out a proposal for a comprehensive capital gains tax, both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson wished for the impossible. They called for the Opposition to dial back the hyperbole and stop scaremongering. After spending weeks trying to deflect National's attacks, the proposed capital gains tax was becoming a headache for Ardern .