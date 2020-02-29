As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it's the top five from NewstalkZB political editor Barry Soper.

PM in state of shock at Capital Gains Tax reaction

Back in February, a Capital Gains Tax was still on the cards - and Soper reported on PM Jacinda Ardern's "state of shock" at the reaction to the Taxation Working Group's report, led by Sir Michael Cullen. According to Soper, there was nearly a mutiny, with Grant Robertson stepping in to take taxation off the political agenda for the timebeing.

Bit rich for Sir Michael Cullen to call John Key a 'rich prick'

The following month, Sir Michael himself was under Soper's spotlight over his past comments on former PM John Key being a "rich prick". During his time heading the Tax Working Group, Sir Michael was paid a $1062 rate for a six-hour day contract, which was extended until the end of June 2019.

Worrying signs for Labour as Jacinda Ardern disowns Justin Lester

Following Justin Lester's defeat in the election for Mayor of Wellington, Soper wrote that "Ardern has wasted no time in cutting loose Wellington's outgoing mayor", who she described as an independent. Despite this, Labour had asked supporters to donate to Lester's mayoral campaign.



Our future generations need to understand the content of the Treaty of Waitangi

, when she was was asked if she knew what the first article of the Treaty of Waitangi said. As one of her "minions" blurted out the much abbreviated Māori version of the article, Ardern repeated badly, trying to give the impression she knew all along.

If political capital was cash, Labour would be bankrupt

, this time over Labour's handling of sexual assault complaints against a staffer. "Why did it take several months for Jacinda Ardern to yesterday receive correspondence sent to the Labour Party from the complainants of sexual abuse?" Soper asked.