As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics

Good riddance to World's Biggest Bogans

Begum is an entitled, dangerous idiot

TV3 told me to lose weight to be the weather girl

Why I'll continue to listen to Michael Jackson's music

'OK boomer' is the new 'whatever'

Related articles: