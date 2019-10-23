EDITORIAL:

The past two days have been heart-wrenching; watching our under-construction national convention centre burn and witnessing all that hard work - which finally seemed to be getting some momentum - literally go up in smoke.

What a huge blow - for the local and national economies; SkyCity; Fletcher Building; the convention industry; and the hundreds of construction workers, sub contractors and tradies employed on the site.

