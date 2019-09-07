COMMENT:

There has been a strong reaction to the suggestion that students as young (or as old) as 10 or 11 be tested for literacy and numeracy and required to show competence at a certain level before advancing through NCEA.

National Radio, using not at all loaded language, described "new high-stakes NCEA tests in literacy and numeracy". "High stakes", as though we're talking about nuclear brinkmanship instead of children's ability to read, write and count.

Opposition has come from teachers, principals and associated trades – those who would have to do the work in other words.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Normally I'm sympathetic to

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.