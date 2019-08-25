COMMENT

People all over the world are cutting Trump from their diet. Love him or hate him, talking about Trump is boring.

Especially to anyone who has to listen to you. He'd been done to death halfway through 2017.

As 2019 comes to an end the relentless coverage feels like a punishment.

Advertisement

The idea of a Trump detox isn't new. It was first suggested in the 1980s. But the next few months will be your last chance to cut down for while.

You won't be able to avoid Trump during the 2020 presidential election year. The hype will be unstoppable. It will penetrate everything, everywhere and everyone. Potentially for another four years after that. That's why you should take your Trump break now. It's easy to do.

Anytime you see 'Trump' written anywhere look elsewhere. When he's on the TV, change channels. Anytime he pops up on social media scroll on by.

You are a New Zealanders not an American. Maybe it makes sense for them to blast on about Trump constantly. But why are we Kiwis spending so much time thinking about him? He's not even ours.

What do we get out of following every Trump news cycle? If you skipped Trump last week you would have missed him wanting to buy Greenland and then not being able to buy Greenland, then getting mad about Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen saying the idea of buying Greenland was 'absurd' in the first place.

A weird Trump roller-coaster you didn't need to be on. Trump is Trump. You know everything you need to know about him. Either you like him or you don't. He's not changing. You'll miss very little if you jump off the train for the next few months. Take some time out to get your head right.

You'll feel the same way about the guy when you come back online. A Trump Detox isn't a political move. Which ever side you are on less Trump means less stress. Skip the latest round of outrage and go on with your day.

You won't feel angry about people attacking him unfairly or not attacking him enough. You won't need to believe or not believe polls. You won't need to have an opinion on whether he's using 'dog whistle language or not. Which is surely the most pointless of all the Trump news cycles.

Advertisement

Impossible for either side to win the 'dog whistle argument. Did he, didn't he? Is it even a real thing? It's like looking at one of those 3d posters. You either see it one way or the other.



Sorry Donald you're in the bin. Photo/123rf

A total waste of your valuable time on this planet. The president of the United States has very little baring on our day to day life of us New Zealanders.

Trump isn't getting your kids ready for school, he's not paying your bills or meeting your friends for a drink. Cut him out. Spend the extra time on your own concerns. If you need a blast of politics, you could zone in on the coming local body elections. Those will have a direct effect on the community you live in.

They may not be flashy but surely they deserve more of your time than the leader of some other country.

I tuned into the Auckland Mayoral Debate on the Herald last Thursday. A couple of well known New Zealand politicians Phil Goff and John Tamihere going toe to toe. Excellent moderation from Heather du Plessis-Allan.

There were fireworks. It was bloody entertaining. Love them or hate them at least they are ours. At least we can actually vote for one of them if we want to.

It's two years and 218 days into Trump's presidency. Add the primaries and presidential race of 2016 and that's a hell of a lot of Trump chat. You need a Trump mental health detox today.

Why not make this the last pointless time wasting Trump article you read this year? It's simple to do. Next time you see the word TRUMP, stop reading, go else where. Read something closer to home. Let's try it now. TRUMP! If you're reading this sentence you have already failed. You have a problem. Let's try again. TRUMP…