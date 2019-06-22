Regarding Aaron Hendry's opinion ("We have babies that are not safe", Herald on Sunday, June 16), let's get it right.

"How do you decide that a baby is no longer safe enough to stay with their whānau?" If that is your focus then you change the baby.

However, if we ask: "How do you decide that a whānau is no longer safe for the baby?", then you change the whānau.

Oranga Tamariki would do well to change their focus. More people and resources put into supporting the whānau would create safe places for babies and the barbaric

