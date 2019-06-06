EDITORIAL

"Holiday road toll rises after fatal crash." "Two people killed, one injured in crash between truck and car." "One dead in truck crash." "Car being dragged out of shop by crane after fatal crash."

These are a selection of crash headlines on the Herald website in the first week of this month alone.

They represent a snapshot of our confronting road death statistics: A toll of more than 170 so far this year, almost 7000 fatalities and more than 45,000 serious injuries since 2000, and a probability of being killed or seriously injured on the roads two or

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: