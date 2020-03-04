Seven-time world surfing champion Layne Beachley once referred to Tahitian break Teahupo'o as somewhere "you expect people to get hurt" during an interview with ABC Local Radio.

Now, that's something Olympic surfing hopefuls will have to get their heads around as, in 2024, one of the world's heaviest waves will play host to the men's and women's surfing fields in the Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee has approved Teahupo'o as the site of the 2024 Paris Olympics surfing competition, with the French Polynesian breaks set to welcome surfers from around the world.

While surfers who qualify for the Olympics are experienced, Teahupo'o is unlike any other wave in the world. Currently, only the men's World Surf League Championship Tour has a stop at the venue, with Tahiti not featuring on the women's tour for more than a decade due to safety concerns.

Australia's seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore signalled a warning when Teahupo'o was first suggested as an Olympic location last year.

"I'm a little scared for countries where surfing isn't their strongest point," Gilmore told Stab Magazine. "If someone qualifies and then they get thrown out at solid Teahupo'o, that'd be scary. But I think that's because I'm deep down really scared for myself."

The wave is created as South Pacific swells make their way from travelling through miles of deep water before exploding on the shallow, crescent-shaped reef. The quick transition from very deep to very shallow causes the wave to build high and thick, and break in a steep plunging fashion creating a barrel underneath for surfers to ride.

John John Florence competing at the Championship Tour event at Teahupo'o in 2014. Photo / AP

There is no room for error at the break though. If you misjudge the wave or make a mistake while riding it, the consequences can be violent.

In 2011, perennial world title contender Jordy Smith suffered four broken ribs and damaged cartilage after a wipeout. The same year, former professional surfer Keala Kennelly suffered one of the more gnarly facial injuries you'll see when she was sucked up over the face of the wave and slammed down on the shallow reef. She was hospitalised and had to have surgery to remove coral from and repair a deep wound next to her eye, and needed 40 stitches.

The island in the Pacific Ocean was picked in December as the preferred option over rival beaches on the French mainland in Biarritz, Lacanau, Les Landes and La Torche.

The IOC approved the move at its executive board meeting earlier this week.

Speaking about the decision, International Surfing Association president Fernando Agurre said Tahiti offered spectacular conditions for "optimal competition".

"For surfing, Teahupo'o is a sacred place, rich in history and tradition and offering a truly authentic surfing experience, whilst paying homage to the culture and heritage of the sport."