Zespri to cut 65 jobs, won’t replace another 70 amid industry changes

Kiwifruit marketing company Zespri has announced it expects to cut 65 jobs and will not be replacing a further 70.

In a statement to NZ Herald, the company’s chief executive officer Jason Te Brake said the proposed changes were a response to the “evolving challenges and opportunities ahead”.

“As we look to the future, it’s clear that continuing to deliver leading value to the industry will require a refreshed approach.”

The fruit marketer said it expects to begin consultation with staff next week, continuing into early October.

Executive officer for grower and industry engagement Tracy McCarthy and chief supply chain officer Tim Mackle will lead discussions with industry partners about the changes.