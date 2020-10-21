You've goat to be kidding - lost goat found wandering Napier

A lost goat was found wandering down Carlyle St near inner-city Napier on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Google Maps

A lost goat found wandering on Carlyle St has the Napier City Council scratching their heads as to where it came from.

The goat was found hoofing it near inner-city Napier on Wednesday afternoon and was picked up by the council's animal control team.

The city council has appealed for the animal's owners to get in touch with the animal control team, providing a description of the animal to prove proof of ownership.

There are no council bylaws restricting ownership of livestock such as goats in residential urban areas, though the keeping of the animals must not cause a nuisance.

To claim the goat, call 06 8357579.