A group of teens led police on a car chase across South Auckland, breaking into vape stores and hitting parked vehicles as they tried to evade capture.

The saga began just after midnight on Wednesday when police were notified that a group of young people had broken a window at a vape store on Coronation Rd in Māngere.

Counties Manukau West response manager Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey said the group were only partially successful in gaining access - but that did not stop their crime spree.

“While not being able to gain access to the store, they have managed to reach through and steal products from the store,” he said.

“The offenders fled the area in a stolen car.”

Just after 2.30am police received a second call about the stolen vehicle and the teens, who had broken a window at a vape store on Great South Rd in Papatoetoe.

”The stolen vehicle again fled but a nearby police unit sighted this vehicle in East Tāmaki and signalled for the driver to stop,” Albrey said.

”They did not, and police initiated a pursuit as the vehicle entered the Southern Motorway heading north.

“The vehicle exited at Princess St and was pursued through Ōtāhuhu.

“On two separate occasions the vehicle, slowed allowing four of the occupants to exit the vehicle, as the driver continued to fail to stop.”

Police caught one of the youths but the rest took off again.

The driver continued driving around Ōtāhuhu, and at one stage hit two parked vehicles - one of which was a truck - causing moderate damage and stopping the vehicle, Albrey said.

“The driver fled on foot and was taken into custody inside an address a short distance away, along with one of the other occupants that had previously fled.”

Two 15-year-olds will appear in the Manukau Youth Court later this month charged with multiple burglary and driving offences.

A third 15-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid.

”For those who choose to engage in this type of offending, know that we will not tolerate it, and we will continue to hold offending to account,” Albrey said.



