Four youths have been arrested in Hamilton this afternoon after failing to stop for police in Pukekohe, Auckland. Photo / File

Four youths have been arrested in Hamilton this afternoon and will face charges after fleeing from police in Auckland earlier today.

A vehicle of interest failed to stop for police on East St, Pukekohe at 10.42am.

Police followed the fleeing vehicle at a legal road speed but did not initiate a pursuit.

The occupants abandoned the vehicle a short time later on Hall St, Pukekohe and were picked up by a second vehicle, but again a pursuit was not initiated.

The occupants abandoned the second vehicle on Bairds Rd, Otara a short time later and then drove off in an allegedly stolen third vehicle.

The third vehicle was spiked near the Victoria St and Wall St intersection in Hamilton at 12.43pm.

The driver continued until they lost control of the vehicle near the Fairfield Bridge intersection on Victoria St at 12.56pm.

The occupants fled the vehicle, but police staff quickly moved in and took the occupants of the vehicle into custody without further incident.

