Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Youth worker for Oranga Tamariki-linked agency jailed for Mafia-like gang drug-dealing tactics

5 minutes to read
Mark Glassie has been jailed for seven years. Photo / Andrew Warner

Mark Glassie has been jailed for seven years. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

He led a double life - second in charge of a drug-dealing gang ordering ''Mafia-like'' tactics and working as a youth worker for an Oranga Tamariki-linked agency.

Now Mark Glassie has been jailed for seven

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.