After a hard time separating the talent, Nerys Williams of Kaitāia College, only 14, took out the seniors section with a flawless rendition of Teddy Swim’s song Lose Control. Thanks to wānanga organised by NXTLVL EVENTS and supported by the NZ Music Commission, local Far North musicians and creatives were able to mentor finalists which Nerys said helped to build her confidence and learn to “just own it.” And that she did on finals night.

Muriwhenua Waitai connected with the judges through her performance of a waiata written for Matariki by her and her whānau, taking away first place for the junior section. Muriwhenua is the younger sister of Kapowairua Waitai, who has been a finalist and winner of FNGT previously. Their older sister Maria McClean also took away the same trophy and title when she won the juniors section of Far North Idols some 20 years ago.

Muriwhenua Waitai was the winner of Peiton Murray-Haynes Junior Trophy sponsored by Te Rarawa, at the Far North’s Got talent final. She won an $800 Cash Prize sponsored by Ngati Kahu. She also won the Tiare Lanigan Best Original Waiata/ Composition Award.

Judges Kingi, Crete Riiwhi-Tupe and Hohua Clarke had a difficult time selecting winners, all of them saying that the finalists were all exceptional. But they had a job to do and spent a lot of time critiquing each performance. From vocalists, to musicians and dancers, judging against criteria provided by the organisers.

FNGT Final results:

Nga Teina - juniors

1st Place for the Peiton Murray-Hynes Trophy - Muriwhenua Waitai

2nd Place - Ngahiriwa Lambert

3rd Place - Billy Waenga

Nga Tuakana - seniors

1st Place for the Te Amohaere Rudolph Trophy - Nerys Williams

2nd - Nardine Rice

3rd - Sahara and Summer Vercammen

Tawhara said a new category Best Original Waiata/Composition was created in memory of Taipa Area Student Tiare Lanigan who was a singer/songwriter.

Prior to the finalists wānanga, four juniors had already written their own waiata, all in te reo Māori. Also in the category were seniors Kayla Gregory-Hunt who has released an original already and performed an electric composition called Silver Lining, drummer extraordinaire Asher Williams and pianist Tawhiri Williams who collaborated with Kingi at the finalists wānanga to create their own composition.

2024 Tiare Lanigan - Best Original Waiata/Composition Trophy and Award

1st Place - Muriwhenua Waitai

2nd Place - Billy Waenga

3rd Place - Emily Pio

“The amount of time and commitment parents and families gave to support their children through this kaupapa was pleasing to see as living away from town can be a struggle to get to wananga and events,” Tawhara said.

“Ria Slade from Te Kao gave an explosive performance of a Makayla Purcell-Mainini original Te Marama. A very difficult song musically and to sing - but she nailed it. Suzy Ratu, who also resides in Te Kao, gave a stunning performance of a waiata called Manawa Mai gifted to her by her Maxwell whānau to sing in the comp. Jahrelle Thomas who resides in Whatuwhiwhi managed to showcase her talent singing her rendition of the powerful song Stand Up by Cynthia Erivo.”

Suzy Ratu (Te Kao) with lead singer of Norizin band and judge, Hohua Clark at the Far North’s Got Talent final at Te Ahu.

Ngahiriwa Lambert - From Cable Bay, aged only 9, composed an original waiata He Reo Aroha. Her confidence shone through during the auditions and wananga process. Emily Pio, 12, also wrote her own song in te reoMāori, while singing it to a familiar tune she liked called Unsaid Emily she made it her own and gave the 300-plus audience a stunning performance.

Billy Waenga wrote his song with his teachers and classmates from Te Kura Taumata O Panguru named Play Hard, Work Hard. With an unforgettable hook, Billy being the only male in the juniors and also the only representative for Panguru and Hokianga, came away with two achievements and entertained the crowd doing his hau kainga proud.

Nardine Rice sung her version of Whirimako Black’s Kei Hea Taku Reo. Enjoying her experience learning kapa haka, and although not completely new to the stage or performing live, this was her first time singing a Māori waiata, and she did extremely well, taking out second place.

Sahara and Summer Vercammen - 16-year-old twins from Taipa Area School, gave an explosive dance fit for a final. Their energy pushing their performance to win third Place in the senior section.

All cash prizes for the talented youth were sponsored by Building Safer Communities, Te Hiku Hauora, Ngati Kuri , Far North REAP and Ngati Kahu Health and Social Services.

Other sponsors, supporters and volunteers included NXT LVL Events, Shine on Kaitāia, NZ Music Commission, Lottery Grants Board, Creative NZ Communities, Pub Charity, Oxford Sports Trust, Ngati Kuri, Signs of Life, He Whanau Marama trust.

Tawhara said a big shout out had to go to all the mentors, judges and schools that supported the event.

“To all our parents, caregivers who have given support for our talented tamariki. And most of all - all 63 who auditioned and who took up the challenge and joined the kaupapa this year. Nui te aroha ki a koutou.

“It’s been six years since the last FNGT. We had a whole lot of tamariki bursting with talent who needed to release it, and a bunch of amazing people with huge hearts who wanted to give their time to make it happen. We appreciate everyone who put trust in us and we will take on all the learnings to do better as we grow.”



