M9: Kapa haka helped Māori musician Troy Kingi define his groove

Silver Scroll winner Troy Kingi is one of the speakers at M9 on February 21 at Auckland's Civic Theatre. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Nine powerful voices, nine unique perspectives

There are people among us in Aotearoa who possess an innate ability of whatever they touch turns to gold.

I had the pleasure of speaking with one of these anomalies - Troy Kingi - recently as he embarks on his seventh album in his pursuit of 10 albums across 10 genres in 10 years. Along the way, he has racked up awards and accolades from Silver Scrolls, Aotearoa Music Awards and Waiata Māori Awards and shown his natural talent for performance across the airwaves and the screen.

Like many of us, his performance roots trace back to kapa haka. And on February 21st he will take the stage at Auckland’s Civic Theatre, not to waiata but to kōrero on how kapa haka has shaped him.

Between songwriting, gigging and juggling fatherhood Troy Kingi is preparing for his inaugural M9 appearance at this year’s kaupapa Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana! Kapa Haka: A performer’s perspective.

Presented by broadcaster Stacey Morrison, the M9 line-up includes a range of renowned kaihaka (performers) in Aotearoa, including Te Pāti Māori co-leader and long-time kapa haka exponent Rawiri Waititi, broadcaster Matai Smith, clinical psychologist and decoloniser advocate Dr Kiri Tamihere-Waititi, Māori businesswoman and kapa haka performer Kahurangi Milne, multi-award winning musician Troy Kingi, Māori TV presenter Paeta Melbourne, artist and masters student in mātauranga Māori, Cilla Ruha, veteran kaihaka practitioner Kura Te Ua and Māori businessman and New Zealand Rugby Union deputy chairman Bailey Mackey.

Kingi who is known for his sultry sound and eclectic tunes didn’t take much notice of his kapa haka foundations until it was pointed out to him by Rob Ruha.

Troy Kingi, resplendent in a green suit, performs on the Treaty Grounds stage from his latest 1980s-style synth pop album. Photo / Peter de Graaf

“I didn’t realise (kapa haka) was in me until Whenua Patuwai and I were working on Rob Ruha’s album.”

Kingi compares the arduous hours in rehearsals and recording sessions in the studio to his memories of kapa haka practices and wānanga.

“You get to exhausting places and push through barriers but that’s from a kapa haka background.”

Kingi’s roots in kapa haka begin in his childhood growing up in Te Kaha on the East Coast and he acknowledges the role it has played in his music career.

“A lot of things stem from kapa haka. All those things are in my kete when it comes to songwriting subconsciously.”

