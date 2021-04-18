Youth in custody after armed police investigate robbery in Yaldhurst, Christchurch

Police responding to reports of a robbery in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A youth has been taken into custody following the robbery of a store in Yaldhurst.

Armed officers could be seen along Yaldhurst Rd and elsewhere around the area on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said they received a report at 10.25am that a store on the road had been robbed.

"A youth has been taken into custody in relation to this robbery," the spokeswoman said.