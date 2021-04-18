Website of the Year

New ZealandUpdated

Youth in custody after armed police investigate robbery in Yaldhurst, Christchurch

Police responding to reports of a robbery in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Devon Bolger
A youth has been taken into custody following the robbery of a store in Yaldhurst.

Armed officers could be seen along Yaldhurst Rd and elsewhere around the area on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said they received a report at 10.25am that a store on the road had been robbed.

"A youth has been taken into custody in relation to this robbery," the spokeswoman said.

Police are responding to an incident in Yaldhurst, Christchurch. George Heard
