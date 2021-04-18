Youth in custody after armed police investigate robbery in Yaldhurst, Christchurch

A youth has been taken into custody following the robbery of a store in Yaldhurst.
Armed officers could be seen along Yaldhurst Rd and elsewhere around the area on Monday morning.
A police spokesperson said they received a report at 10.25am that a store on the road had been robbed.
Read More
- Christchurch homicide investigation: Armed police search Mongols gang headquarters - NZ Herald
- Standoff as Christchurch police respond to incident involving knife-wielding man - NZ Herald
- Armed and ready: Cops across Canterbury carrying guns as gang friction simmers - NZ Herald
- Person in custody after armed police respond to incident in Waimate - NZ Herald
"A youth has been taken into custody in relation to this robbery," the spokeswoman said.