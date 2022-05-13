Mount Eden Liquor Store, Liquorland has been ram-raided for the second night in a row. Video / Hayden Woodward

Ram raiders who smashed into an Auckland liquor store in the early hours of this morning caused around $20,000 of damage - and got away with one or two bottles of cheap booze.

A stolen car was driven into the window of Liquorland Mt Eden on Dominion Rd around 4.30am.

It was the second night in a row the store had been targeted.

In this morning's raid, store owner Wayne Rolls said the culprits managed to lever the store's security grill and crawl through a small gap to get inside.

"Then the fog cannon went off and you can't see your hand in front of your face when that happens," said Rolls of a security device which sprays out thick smoke.

The fog also disrupts the security camera footage, but Rolls said the thieves got away with just one or two bottles of spirits.

"So the fog cannon has done its job, otherwise they could have cleaned us out in five or 10 minutes.

"It's probably $15,000 or $20,000 to replace the window and security, and someone had their car stolen, for very little gain."

About 20 miniature bottles of spirits and "half a dozen" hip flasks were taken in the ram raid the night before, Rolls said.

"Luckily it was the same window that was already damaged. Silver linings eh. If you don't laugh, you'll cry."

The police have been approached for comment on the Liquorland ram raid, as well as damage to the Moncler clothing store in the shopping precinct of Newmarket overnight.

In response to a string of ram raids across the city, Auckland Transport this month announced it would make it easier for business owners to install bollards in front of their stores.

Rolls said he would talk to council officials about installing bollards in front of his Liquorland store after a previous application, after a similar ram raid attack several years ago, was rejected.

The alarming spree of recent ram raids and burglaries in Auckland has been committed by thrill-seeking children and teenagers who film and share their crimes on social media.

The so-called youth crime wave has prompted the Government to rush a vague plan into the upcoming Budget to help retailers with security measures.