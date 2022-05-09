Minister of Police Poto Williams. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

Being seen to respond to a high-profile problem can be a two-edged sword for an incumbent government.

On the one hand, it shows a desire to confront the issue with potentially useful measures and resources rather than letting it worsen.

On the other, it can look like a reactive, panicky move made under pressure and can create scepticism over whether it will result in well-thought-out steps.

Still, an intent to tackle a rising problem such as the spate of ram raids which has become a public concern should be applauded.

Attention should now focus on the details lacking in the announcement on Sunday about a more general $562 million anti-crime package. The pre-Budget plan was focused on police numbers, gang violence, and rehabilitation programmes.

However, ministers said more funding would come to support businesses to protect themselves from ram raiders. Consultation would take place with businesses.

At least 45 children or teenagers have allegedly been behind eight crimes such as break-ins and ram raids over the school holidays. Police data showed 88 per cent of ram raid offenders were under 20 and the majority were under 17.

Police Minister Poto Williams says youth crime had trended down since 2017. Ram raid incidents made up about 1 per cent of all retail crime and a special unit was being set up.

It's a trend that needs to be nipped in the bud for the sake of victims - and for the futures of the young instigators themselves.

Measures to improve security for potential targets of ram raids such as corner dairies are key in the short term and some work is underway on this.

Auckland Transport is streamlining the process for businesses to apply for bollards to install outside the front of shops.

Williams mentioned the subsidy process which was used to install fog cannons in retail outlets as a potential model for other security improvements.

A specific tax break to businesses wanting to boost security could be another option to be considered.

Longer-term, more pedestrian-only zones around clusters of shops or greater use of vehicle-slowing street devices could help reduce the temptation to use cars as weapons.

There are also underlying social problems that youth workers say need to be addressed.

The Government has the opportunity to come up with some practical ideas.

The bulk of Sunday's package involved long-standing law and order concerns - police numbers, gangs, guns, breaking the crime cycle - and appeared to reflect greater time spent on working up responses in these areas compared to ram raids.

Aims outlined were: that police numbers would match population growth with at least one officer for every 480 people; more funds to target gangs and organised crime; a $208m firearms unit to target gun crime; greater investment in rehabilitation programmes and more corrections staff; and a nationwide rollout of the Tactical Response Model.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said: "It gives a lot more surety around policing in New Zealand".

Ensuring the police staffing ratio is maintained, and more investment in key areas, seem sensible moves, although it remains to be seen how effective they prove. Politically it makes sense to make changes now, well out from the next election, to have them to highlight at campaign time.