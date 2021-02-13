Youth charged after Ōrewa stabbing

A boy was taken to hospital in a serious condition after an assault in Victor Eaves Park (above) in Ōrewa. Photo / File

A youth has been charged after a stabbing in an Ōrewa park yesterday.

Police said the youth has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in the North Shore Youth Court this week.

The charge follows a stabbing at Victor Eaves Park in West Hoe Rd, Ōrewa, just before 1.20pm on Saturday.

St John Ambulance said one person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a "serious" condition.

Police said the 18-year-old male victim had "moderate injuries".

"Police continue to make inquiries into the circumstances of the incident."

A Givealittle page has been set up for the victim.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL USnewsdesk@nzherald.co.nz

The Youth Court deals with offenders aged 14 to 17.