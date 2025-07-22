Advertisement
‘You’re being annoying’: Herald Now’s Ryan Bridge and Winston Peters clash in tense interview

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Racing Minister Winston Peters joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to discuss government plans for funding the end of greyhound racing in New Zealand.

Herald Now’s Ryan Bridge spoke to Racing minister Winston Peters this morning about the current plan for the rehoming of ex-racing dogs once the ban takes effect - but the conversation was not off to the best start, with a tense back and forth between the two.

