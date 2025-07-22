Earlier in the show, Bridge quoted David Seymour claiming he had saved taxpayers $200 million.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said we had to “thank the National Party for campaigning on a third medical school in the Waikato”.

Willis then gave credit to Simeon Brown who she said was responsible for bringing the cost of the project down.

Peters took umbrage with National and Act trying to take credit for the savings.

“The issue of the Waikato Hospital needs to put correct,” Peters said.

Peters wanted to set the record straight that, during coalition talks, there were three parties involved and NZ First pressed the National Party to improve their business case for the medical school.

Peters said the first business case was not satisfactory and NZ First made it known at the time during coalition talks.

The second business case was “now looking like a very sound proposal,” Peters said, adding that was not always the case.

Peters told Bridge: “Get your researchers to do their work for a change”.

In response, Bridge asked Peters if David Seymour was wrong to claim credit for saving the money.

“Of course. We said there wasn’t a business case,” Peters said.

“Anyone claiming to have saved $200 million on their own, without looking at the process, is not telling you the truth.”

The conversation eventually moved to the topic of the greyhound racing ban.

Peters took issue with Bridge saying a call for the TAB to pay for the re-homing of the racing dogs was “on the table”.

“I didn’t say it was on the table, I said it wasn’t off the table,” Peters said.

“Well, what’s the difference? I mean... Come on, you’re being annoying this morning,” Bridge quipped, laughing.

Peters attempted an explanation: “The different is that the greyhound industry is not without assets. They’re not without resources, as a consequence, let’s deal with that.

“We’ll help out with the homing but the very idea that you can offend and be a sinner and be compensated for it is not something that is going to happen to the New Zealand taxpayer.

Once Peters clarified his position, the Herald Now host said “that’s fair”.

The Government wants to ban greyhound racing. Photo / 123rf

“Well I’m glad you said it’s fair because you began by saying I was being difficult. No I’m not.”

“No, I said annoying. Because what’s the difference between ‘off the table’ and ‘not on the table’?” Bridge explained.

“They began by thinking they would be compensated by the taxpayer. No, they’re not,” Peters said.

“I’ve worked hard for the racing industry,” he added.

“I know you have,” Bridge responded, restoring harmony to what had begun as a tense exchange.