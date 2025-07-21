Advertisement
Greyhound ban gathers pace: Compensation plan; rehoming strategy revealed

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The TAB could be asked to help front costs associated with rehoming.

New details have emerged in the Government’s bid to ban greyhound racing with new laws being considered to get the New Zealand TAB – now run by a global gambling giant – to help pay for the rehoming of ex-racing dogs.

Racing Minister Winston Peters

