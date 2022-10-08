It's decision day across Aotearoa today as local election results are announced.

Wayne Brown has been elected mayor of Auckland by a massive 54,000 votes as results pour in from local body elections.

Brown defeated his main rival, sitting councillor Efeso Collins, on a message to "fix Auckland" and cut pay for the highest-paid council managers.

In Wellington, former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau has beaten her more established rivals Paul Eagle and sitting mayor Andy Foster to become the capital's new mayor.

In other centres, Nobby Clark headed off both Newstalk ZB host Marcus Lush and long-serving mayor of 24 years Tim Shadbolt to win Invercargill.

Christchurch has elected Phil Mauger as its new mayor and Jules Radich is the new mayor of Dunedin.

Former cabinet minister Nick Smith has won Nelson and former New Zealand First MP Ron Mark is in the lead to win Carterton's mayoralty with a narrow majority of 423 votes.

Returning mayors include Campbell Barry in Lower Hutt and Neil Brown in Ashburton.

Tania Tapsell has claimed victory in Rotorua.

The new mayor of South Waikato District Council is Gary Petley, who defeated Ārama Ngāpō.

Polls closed at midday and more results will come in through the afternoon.

Across New Zealand, several cities will elect new mayors today, including Auckland and Christchurch, where the incumbents are not running.

Wayne Brown with his wife Toni. Photo / Jed Bradley

Voting closed at noon across the country and last-minute votes will be delivered to the vote-processing centre to be counted.

In Auckland, voters are expected to get the first announcement of progress just three hours after voting closes.

"By Saturday afternoon, Aucklanders will have done their part in choosing who shapes Auckland for the next three years. Thank you to everyone who participated," said Rose Leonard, Auckland Council's manager governance services.