“They brought me into a room and told me that they were pretty sure it was cancer, but they had to do a biopsy just to make sure.

“But they gave me all the information about cancer and stuff that day.”

Briar Dawson, mum to 3-year-old Elsie, was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer after undergoing a colonoscopy.

Dawson was sent for an MRI and CT scan, alongside an appointment with a surgeon.

“When I went in for that appointment, he told me that there was nothing that he could do and that my cancer had metastasised to my liver and my lungs,” Dawson said.

“It was incurable.”

Dawson and her mum were now both fighting cancers, a battle which Dawson said had taken a toll on her mental health.

“It’s very hard to be a mum and try and prioritise your own health as well, with a very energetic toddler,” Dawson said.

Dawson said the family was focused on making memories together, particularly for daughter Elsie.

“I just want to be able to take her out and do some things to make memories for her,” Dawson said.

“And to have some sort of support once I do pass away.

“It’s gonna be a very hard time for her cause I’m a single mum.

“The most important thing is taking lots of photos.”

A Givealittle page, created by Dawson’s sister Amy, aimed to raise funds as they “face the terrible battle together as a family”.

Funds raised would go towards travel for medical treatment, as they live in a rural area, and to treasure experiences and memories with Elsie and help “navigate her young life” after Dawson passes.

“I think it’s really important that if people have symptoms, to go get checked,” Dawson said.

“Colonoscopies for bowel cancer and colon cancer - the age is about 58.

“I was 23 when I was diagnosed, and the doctor said that they would never have even considered cancer because of my age.

“If you have warning signs - definitely go and get it checked out.”