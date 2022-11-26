Young person injured in Hamilton was stabbed, police say

Emergency services were called at 3.40pm to a Burger King on Ward St, Hamilton.

Emergency services were called at 3.40pm to a Burger King on Ward St, Hamilton.

A young person who was assaulted in Hamilton’s CBD suffered stab wounds, police say.

The victim sustained serious injuries after being assaulted by a group of people on Ward St around 3.40pm.

The victim was taken to hospital and was being assessed.

DO YOU MORE? CONTACT US HERE

Emergency services were called to assist outside a Burger King restaurant on the street, but it is not yet clear where the assault took place.

Police said investigations were ongoing and they had not found the group of people involved in the assault.

They were asking for any witnesses or anyone with information about the alleged attack to contact police.

“Additionally if you have CCTV footage or dashcam footage from Ward Street around the time of the incident, we would like to hear from you.”

Witnesses could call 105 and quote event number P052734495.