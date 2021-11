The crash involved one car only and happened on Te Ngae Rd on the evening of October 2.

The crash involved one car only and happened on Te Ngae Rd on the evening of October 2.

Rotorua Police have arrested and charged a young man following a fatal crash on Te Ngae Rd last month.

The incident took place shortly after 11pm on October 2. It only involved one vehicle and one of its occupants died in hospital after the crash.

Police say a 20-year-old Rotorua man is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

He is facing charges of reckless driving causing death and refusing to provide a blood sample.