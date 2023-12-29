Voyager 2023 media awards
Young Gisborne mum advertised drugs in Facebook Messenger groups

Gisborne Herald
5 mins to read
A Gisborne mother regularly promoted herself as a cannabis seller on Facebook Messenger, uploading images of cannabis, advertising prices and quantities, offering a delivery service and allowing buyers to collect their purchases from her house. Photo / 123RF

A young mother who openly advertised cannabis for sale to more than 500 people in Facebook Messenger chat groups named things like “Whacked” and “Premium Scores” has been jailed for two years and two months.

