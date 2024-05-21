Sergeant Daniel Watson says anyone killing or catching wild ducks without a licence can receive a fine of up to $5000. Photo / Bevan Conley

Sergeant Daniel Watson says anyone killing or catching wild ducks without a licence can receive a fine of up to $5000. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui police are investigating reports of duck thefts and need assistance from the public.

Sergeant Daniel Watson said police were aware of recent thefts from Rotokawau Virginia Lake on St John’s Hill after members of the public contacted them.

“However, ducks at other waterways may have been targeted,” he said.

“Anyone killing or catching game birds such as wild ducks, swans, pheasants, quail or pūkeko without a licence can get a maximum $5000 fine.

“There is a further $5000 added to this for selling meat, eggs and feathers, with the maximum fines doubled for businesses.”

Whanganui District Council property and open spaces general manager Sarah O’Hagan said the council recently received an after-hours call from police.

She said the council, which is in charge of operations at the lake, had not been directly involved in the investigation but had given police advice.

“Police reported they were aware of ducks that had been stolen and they were concerned for the welfare of one of the ducks,” O’Hagan said.

“They asked if they could put it into the [Virginia Lake] aviary.

“The on-call officer advised police to call Bird Rescue or put the duck back where it came from.”

Virginia Lake Trust chairman Terry Coxon said the ducks were there for the public’s pleasure.

“Two mornings a month, there are a dozen to 15 people working around the lake - maintaining paths, weeding gardens and shifting plants - to make it a pleasant place for a whole lot of Whanganui citizens and visitors,” he said.

“If people are thieving wildfowl from a public place, they should throw the book at them.”

Watson said anyone with information relating to thefts should contact police via 105 referencing file number 240518/4330.

“Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

According to the council’s website, 12 waterbird species can be found at Rotokawau Virginia Lake.

They include mallards, mute swans, pāpango (New Zealand scaups), pūtangitangi (paradise shelducks) and tētē moroiti (grey teals).

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.