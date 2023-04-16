Musical theatre tutor Trace Tidd teaches eager students at the NYDS in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hundreds of eager young creatives descended on Havelock North last week as the National Youth Drama School returned to Hawke’s Bay.

The eight-day programme saw students aged 14-19 come from all over New Zealand and beyond to take part in a series of masterclasses and performances together.

Now in its 32nd year, the event at Havelock North High School saw students immerse themselves in the worlds of film, design, technical theatre, songwriting, editing, dance, circus skills, podcasting and more.

A stage combat class at the NYDS held in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland.

Workshops were taught by industry professionals, who are both active in their creative field and passionate about sharing their skills and experience.

The school culminated with an impressive performance on the weekend, where students showcased their skills to the public and their peers.

“It’s really all about the students trying something new and having the opportunity to try a genre that they probably wouldn’t get the opportunity to do at school, and to challenge themselves and push their own personal boundaries in terms of taking risks,” said NYDS artistic director Claire Keys.

Braden Sycamore puts on a legendary performance as part of the NYDS held in Havelock North last week. Photo / Warren Buckland.

She said the programme hosted those from all across the motu, from the top of the north island to the bottoms of the south. Tutors also came from all over New Zealand, as well as one special international guest tutor from the UK.

“It’s great we were able to actually have NYDS in person, because 2021 was the last time we had it. Covid cancelled 2020 and we also had to cancel the 2022 event.

“It’s really exciting to be back together.”

Tutor Allan Henry teaches stage combat. Photo / Warren Buckland

Feedback from the students had been great, as they enjoyed a variety of taster sessions and specialisations throughout the week.

“They’re really excited to be able to challenge themselves.”