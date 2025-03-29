One person was transported to the Katikati Medical Centre in a critical condition, and they died a short time later. Another person received moderate injuries and was transported to hospital.

Kingi believed the child was only 4 years old, “just starting off his life”, but said in his few short years, he’d made a huge impact.

He said the child was known as a “boisterous young boy, very playful, adventurous”.

“He built up his reputation by getting to know some of his neighbours and community, and so even though it’s immediate family (grieving) it’s really sent ripples through his neighbours.

“He was a loving, young, happy-go-lucky boy.”

Kingi said the community was wrapping around the whānau affected.

“Sending positive vibrations and prayers of love to the family of our young boy, but also the family of the person that is recovering in hospital at the moment.”

Kingi said it was too soon to talk about how to prevent a future tragedy, but said teaching people about the risks of animals was important.

Animal management staff have taken the dogs involved in the incident.

Police are making inquiries into the incident on behalf of the coroner.

- RNZ

