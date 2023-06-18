A person has been arrested after causing havoc on a Birkenhead street overnight, crashing a car into a power pole and house before fleeing the scene.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to the Hinemoa St address around 12.30am where powerlines in the street were down.

The Herald understands that the driver fled the scene after the crash.

Neighbouring resident Bridget Newick says she was in bed when she hear the massive bang.

“I threw on a jumper to go and check it out and I heard all these guys’ voices saying ‘Get in the car, lets go’.

When she made her way to the street, Newick says it was absolute carnage, with power lines down across the road and a car lodged firmly in her neighbour’s property.

The car smashed into a power pole before plunging into a resident's home around 12.30am on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

“There were no tyre marks on the road or anything so they must’ve gone straight into the power pole,” she said.

Police told the Herald there were thankfully no injuries in the crash.

“There were around three ambulances, three fire trucks and a few cop cars but they couldn’t get anywhere because there were live power lines all over the wet street,” said Newick.

The street, strewn with powerlines and debris, has now been cleaned up but the car remains in the same place.

Newick says she hasn’t seen her neighbour since the early hours of Sunday morning but he was doing fine when they checked.

Residents on the Birkenhead street were gathered around the crash until around 2am.

“It was a pretty eventful evening for sure,” Newick said.

Police could not provide details on any charges that have been laid against the driver.