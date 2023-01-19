‘You are the mother of compassion’ Christchurch Imam reacts to PM’s resignation

PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer has that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

A Christchurch Islamic leader who survived the March 15 mosque shootings has thanked the Prime Minister for leading the country “at the wrong time in history”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today she will stand down on February 7 and will not be seeking re-election.

The Labour leader said she would be stepping down as she “no longer had enough in the tank” to do the job.

“I know when I have enough left in the tank to do it justice,” she told New Zealanders during a press conference from the Caucus retreat in Napier.

“I would be doing a disservice to New Zealanders to continue.”

The Imam of Al Noor Mosque, Gamal Fouda. Photo / Mike Scott

Imam Gamal Fouda of Masjid Al-Noor, who survived the terror attack at his Deans Ave mosque where 44 worshippers were shot dead during Friday prayers, said Thursday’s news “shocked me”.

“We lost one of New Zealand’s best leaders in history. Jacinda Ardern, I wish you all the best.

“You led our country at the wrong time in history.”

“You are the mother of compassion and care in a time when many people have forgotten to feel or care for others.”

He thanked Ardern for what she did in the wake of the terror attack.

“You demonstrated good leadership to the world’s leaders,” he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs a mosque-goer at the Kilbirnie Mosque in 2019. Photo / Getty Images



