“It is a pelagic species and is a relatively weak swimmer and when not swimming or diving it drifts passively in surface currents and is frequently found associated with drifting weed and debris.”
Van Winkel says the species requires warmer water for activity and feeding and that those snakes that are swept into areas of cold water are subject to cold-shock and distress, reducing their ability to swim.
“Which leads to beach strandings. Nearly all specimens recorded in Aotearoa New Zealand are of stranded individuals, many of which come following large storm events.”
The closest permanent breeding population to New Zealand occurs off the central coast of New South Wales. Breeding has not been recorded in New Zealand, and all reported individuals from seas surrounding the mainland are large adults.
Van Winkel describes the snake’s venom as “medically significant”.
“You’d be in trouble if you got bitten – but bites are rare. It’s really important that people don’t interfere with any sea snakes that wash ashore or are seen in New Zealand waters."
It’s illegal to kill native sea snakes or possess one. They are a native species under the Wildlife Act of 1953. Penalties can include up to one year imprisonment or a fine of up to $100,000.
The public is encouraged to report all sightings to DoC using the hotline 0800 DOC HOT.