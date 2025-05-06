A yellow-bellied sea snake has been found washed up on Flat Island near Great Barrier Island. It was dead when it was discovered by a member of the public. Photo / Department of Conservation

A live snake was found on Omaha beach on April 27 and was reported to DoC, but by the time their ranger had arrived, the snake was dead.

“It’s clear the snake has been bitten by a dog and been hit with something,” said DoC senior ranger Karl Fisher.

A few days earlier, another live snake had been found, near Hokitika on the West Coast.

Senior ecologist and consultant herpetologist to the Ministry for Primary Industries, Dylan van Winkel, earlier told the Herald it’s not unusual for these snakes to wash ashore after heavy storms.

“It is a pelagic species and is a relatively weak swimmer and when not swimming or diving it drifts passively in surface currents and is frequently found associated with drifting weed and debris.”

Van Winkel says the species requires warmer water for activity and feeding and that those snakes that are swept into areas of cold water are subject to cold-shock and distress, reducing their ability to swim.

“Which leads to beach strandings. Nearly all specimens recorded in Aotearoa New Zealand are of stranded individuals, many of which come following large storm events.”

A yellow bellied sea snake found in the dunes of Omaha Beach, north of Auckland. Photo / Department of Conservation

The closest permanent breeding population to New Zealand occurs off the central coast of New South Wales. Breeding has not been recorded in New Zealand, and all reported individuals from seas surrounding the mainland are large adults.

Van Winkel describes the snake’s venom as “medically significant”.

“You’d be in trouble if you got bitten – but bites are rare. It’s really important that people don’t interfere with any sea snakes that wash ashore or are seen in New Zealand waters."

It’s illegal to kill native sea snakes or possess one. They are a native species under the Wildlife Act of 1953. Penalties can include up to one year imprisonment or a fine of up to $100,000.

The public is encouraged to report all sightings to DoC using the hotline 0800 DOC HOT.