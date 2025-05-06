Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Yellow-bellied sea snake found near Great Barrier Island, third in fortnight

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Unemployment to hit decade high, vape stores within walking distance of most schools and Trump told ‘country is not for sale’.
  • A venomous sea snake was found on Flat Island, the third found in New Zealand in two weeks.
  • Dylan van Winkel says these snakes often wash ashore after storms.
  • The snake’s venom is “medically significant”.

A yellow-bellied sea snake has been found on Rangiahua/Flat Island near Aotea/Great Barrier Island, the third venomous reptile discovered in New Zealand in the past fortnight.

Department of Conservation project manager Sarah Dwyer says the snake was found by a member of the public on Saturday morning.

“Thankfully, the snake was reported immediately to DoC and is now at the DoC office on Aotea. The snake will be sent to Te Papa for their collection,” said Dwyer.

The snake was dead when it was discovered.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
A yellow-bellied sea snake has been found washed up on Flat Island near Great Barrier Island. It was dead when it was discovered by a member of the public. Photo / Department of Conservation
A yellow-bellied sea snake has been found washed up on Flat Island near Great Barrier Island. It was dead when it was discovered by a member of the public. Photo / Department of Conservation

A live snake was found on Omaha beach on April 27 and was reported to DoC, but by the time their ranger had arrived, the snake was dead.

“It’s clear the snake has been bitten by a dog and been hit with something,” said DoC senior ranger Karl Fisher.

A few days earlier, another live snake had been found, near Hokitika on the West Coast.

Senior ecologist and consultant herpetologist to the Ministry for Primary Industries, Dylan van Winkel, earlier told the Herald it’s not unusual for these snakes to wash ashore after heavy storms.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It is a pelagic species and is a relatively weak swimmer and when not swimming or diving it drifts passively in surface currents and is frequently found associated with drifting weed and debris.”

Van Winkel says the species requires warmer water for activity and feeding and that those snakes that are swept into areas of cold water are subject to cold-shock and distress, reducing their ability to swim.

“Which leads to beach strandings. Nearly all specimens recorded in Aotearoa New Zealand are of stranded individuals, many of which come following large storm events.”

A yellow bellied sea snake found in the dunes of Omaha Beach, north of Auckland. Photo / Department of Conservation
A yellow bellied sea snake found in the dunes of Omaha Beach, north of Auckland. Photo / Department of Conservation

The closest permanent breeding population to New Zealand occurs off the central coast of New South Wales. Breeding has not been recorded in New Zealand, and all reported individuals from seas surrounding the mainland are large adults.

Van Winkel describes the snake’s venom as “medically significant”.

“You’d be in trouble if you got bitten – but bites are rare. It’s really important that people don’t interfere with any sea snakes that wash ashore or are seen in New Zealand waters."

It’s illegal to kill native sea snakes or possess one. They are a native species under the Wildlife Act of 1953. Penalties can include up to one year imprisonment or a fine of up to $100,000.

The public is encouraged to report all sightings to DoC using the hotline 0800 DOC HOT.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand