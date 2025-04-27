“It’s very rare for these sea snakes to come onto land and it was probably blown in with the strong winds and needed a rest.”

It’s thought that the snake was attacked by a curious dog and when it defended itself, the dog’s owner bludgeoned the reptile to death.

“I can understand how someone might react if their dog was attacking the snake, but these snakes are venomous and should not be touched or interacted with,” said Fisher.

Fisher warns that more sea snakes could be found in the near future.

“It’s important with this wild weather washing up all kinds of sea species and birdlife to be on the lookout especially on beaches like Ōmaha, and to watch out where your dogs are.”

A yellow-bellied sea snake found in the dunes of Ōmaha Beach, north of Auckland. Photo / Department of Conservation

Fisher says yellow-bellied sea snakes can be aggressive if people get too close. The snakes are considered native to New Zealand and are found throughout the Pacific.

It’s the second reported sighting of a live yellow-bellied sea snake in the past week with an unconfirmed encounter also taking place near Hokitika on the West Coast.

Senior ecologist and consultant herpetologist to the Ministry for Primary Industries, Dylan van Winkel, said it’s not unusual for these snakes to wash ashore after heavy storms.

“It is a pelagic species and is a relatively weak swimmer and when not swimming or diving it drifts passively in surface currents and is frequently found associated with drifting weed and debris.”

Van Winkel says the species requires warmer water for activity and feeding and that those snakes that are swept into areas of cold water are subject to cold-shock and distress, reducing their ability to swim.

“Which leads to beach strandings. Nearly all specimens recorded in Aotearoa New Zealand are of stranded individuals, many of which come following large storm events,” van Winkel said.

The closest permanent breeding population to New Zealand occurs off the central coast of New South Wales. Breeding has not been recorded in New Zealand and all reported individuals from seas surrounding the mainland are large adults.

Van Winkel describes the snake’s venom as “medically significant”.

“You’d be in trouble if you got bitten – but bites are rare. It’s really important that people don’t interfere with any sea snakes that wash ashore or are seen in New Zealand waters.“

It’s illegal to kill native sea snakes or possess one. They are a native species under the Wildlife Act of 1953. Penalties can include up to one year imprisonment or a fine of up to $100,000.

Fisher is urging the dog owner to get in touch, saying, “We just want to know what happened”.

The public are encouraged to report all sightings to DoC using the hotline 0800 DOC HOT.