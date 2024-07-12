“It was a good experience studying art these last two terms, learning about the mixed cultures of Aotearoa and that we’re all special in our own ways. I learned a thing or two about my own culture too,” she said.

Her work represents her turangawaewae/standing place, her pepeha.

“It features the mountain, my small yet great maunga Puketapu. The bottom half, my awa that housed many taniwha, Te Arai-te-uru. And the pitau manaia design to represent my iwi and tupuna Rongowhakaata.

“The pitau manaia pattern is relevant to my tupuna as they designed this pattern years ago. I also used the pitau manaia design in my awa to show the reflection my tupuna have on my awa. The use of water colour on my maunga was chosen to make it stand out among the others, because although it may be small, it is great.

“The colour blue reflects wisdom, stability and inspiration, just like Puketapu. To show no matter your size, you can do anything.”

Another artist with work in the exhibition is Felicia Situ, who called upon her Chinese heritage for inspiration.

“My piece is deeply intertwined with my identity, serving as a visual representation of my Chinese heritage,” she said.

“In this piece, I strive to incorporate elements of Chinese traditions, symbols, and native flora and fauna. This artwork showcases the significant impact my heritage has had on my artistic journey and personal growth.”

Ward gave special thanks to Nick Tupara, Parekura Brown, Sally Gaddum and the team at Matawhero Winery and her colleague Vicky Mottart for their input and assistance.

“We are very grateful to the amazing creative community for their knowledge and support,” she said.

The Year 11 GGHS Tuia exhibition runs until August 4 at Matawhero Art Gallery, Matawhero Winery, open weekends from 12-4pm. All pieces are mixed media prints: $80 per print.
















