Gisborne Girls’ High School Year 11 students showcase bicultural art at Matawhero Gallery

Gisborne Herald
By Kim Parkinson
3 mins to read
Tuia exhibition by Year 11 Gisborne Girls' High School students now on at at Matawhero Art Gallery. Ella Destounis (left), Reremoana Maynard-Wilson, Clare Ruston, Rebekah Newlands, Felicia Situ and Rio Sasamoto. Photo / Paul Rickard

A special art exhibition by Year 11 students from Gisborne Girls’ High School called Tuia is now on at Matawhero Art Gallery, featuring a collection of mixed media prints.

“The exhibition is the result of the work of ākonga/learners who carried out a practice-based visual inquiry exploring the theme tuia - tuia te muka tangata, weaving together the threads of humanity,” says GGHS dean of art Justine Ward.

“This inquiry is centred within our local context – Tūranganui-a-Kiwa/Tairāwhiti - and celebrates our bicultural identity.”

It is a special honour for the students to have their work shown in an art gallery setting, with one student saying it felt like her childhood dream come true.

Reremoana Maynard-Wilson said she felt like a professional artist.

“It was a good experience studying art these last two terms, learning about the mixed cultures of Aotearoa and that we’re all special in our own ways. I learned a thing or two about my own culture too,” she said.

Her work represents her turangawaewae/standing place, her pepeha.

“It features the mountain, my small yet great maunga Puketapu. The bottom half, my awa that housed many taniwha, Te Arai-te-uru. And the pitau manaia design to represent my iwi and tupuna Rongowhakaata.

“The pitau manaia pattern is relevant to my tupuna as they designed this pattern years ago. I also used the pitau manaia design in my awa to show the reflection my tupuna have on my awa. The use of water colour on my maunga was chosen to make it stand out among the others, because although it may be small, it is great.

“The colour blue reflects wisdom, stability and inspiration, just like Puketapu. To show no matter your size, you can do anything.”

Another artist with work in the exhibition is Felicia Situ, who called upon her Chinese heritage for inspiration.

“My piece is deeply intertwined with my identity, serving as a visual representation of my Chinese heritage,” she said.

“In this piece, I strive to incorporate elements of Chinese traditions, symbols, and native flora and fauna. This artwork showcases the significant impact my heritage has had on my artistic journey and personal growth.”

Ward gave special thanks to Nick Tupara, Parekura Brown, Sally Gaddum and the team at Matawhero Winery and her colleague Vicky Mottart for their input and assistance.

“We are very grateful to the amazing creative community for their knowledge and support,” she said.

The Year 11 GGHS Tuia exhibition runs until August 4 at Matawhero Art Gallery, Matawhero Winery, open weekends from 12-4pm. All pieces are mixed media prints: $80 per print.



