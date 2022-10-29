Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Paula Bennett: ‘We need to pull together to get the best out of our people and this country’

Paula Bennett
By
3 mins to read
In a predominately Māori small town, local women stepped up to help combat truancy, getting hard-to-reach kids to school each day.

In a predominately Māori small town, local women stepped up to help combat truancy, getting hard-to-reach kids to school each day.

OPINION

If I had been asked more than five years ago if I supported co-governance, I would have said yes. Now I say no.

I have met incredible organisations, both Māori and non-Māori, doing work

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand