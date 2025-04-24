Grandad had been showing his relatives the mistaken inscription at the cenotaph on the corner of High and Ivory Sts for years.
“We’d go there as kids,” says my mum.
“He used to laugh about it.”
What he couldn’t do was tell them how it happened.
Prisoner 159
Grandad made it out of the deadliest conflict in history with his life, more than can be said of the 50 million-plus civilians and military personnel killed in an almighty clash that dragged on for almost six years.
But the experience was no dance among the daisies for the man I remember in his sunset years as a prolific reader, the keenest of gardeners, and an all-round good guy.
After time in North Africa, a layover I know little about except that he summited one of the pyramids of Giza (now illegal), grandad found himself part of the Allies’ ultimately failed fight to push back the Nazi invasion of Greece in 1941.
As a sapper (combat engineer), grandad and his comrades would be sent ahead to build reliable routes, and then kept back to make sure the enemy’s path was not so straightforward.
The story of how grandad ended up on two memorials to war dead has its provenance in the Battle of Greece, where, after escaping from the north, his unit was told to remain behind to blow up a bridge over the Corinth Canal.
He also helped build dams at Lavamund and in Schwabeck, which still stand despite the prisoners being known to indulge in “petty sabotage”, a poster to the stalag18a.org website writes.
POWs slept on bunks with straw-filled sacks for mattresses and British prisoners – in some histories a catch-all for those from the British Empire – each had just one blanket, according to an October 1941 Red Cross report.
It wasn’t all bad.
Efforts were made to establish libraries, classes, theatre and music – grandad teaching himself to play violin after winning one from a guard in a poker game.
He also drew likenesses of fellow prisoners so they could send them home to their families, sourcing paper from “wherever he could get it – including pages torn from the Bible”, mum says.
In December 1944, six months before the end of the war in Europe, the camp was mistakenly bombed by the US Air Force. Sixty-one prisoners died.
Grandad wasn’t one of them.
‘My Davey’
She didn’t live to see her youngest child return, but my great-grandmother never doubted he would.
“The Prime Minister desires me to convey to you on behalf of the Government, his sympathy with you in your anxiety”, Minister of Defence Frederick Jones wrote in a May 25, 1941, telegram sent in his name to tell my great-grandmother that with “much regret” her soldier son was missing after the Battle of Greece.
It would be July 5 before the next telegram arrived with the news grandad, 23, was a prisoner of war.
This one came with the Prime Minister’s “sincere regrets”.
“I notice some additions from this list on the final cenotaph so maybe someone sent information to the RSA? It looks like it was updated sometime in the early 1950s.”
I try the Waimakariri District Council, which is responsible for the cenotaph, and a spokesman refers me to Rangiora RSA.
President Malcolm Wallace is intrigued, but none the wiser.
Grandad’s Army record, according to the Ministry of Defence records’ office spokesman quoted in a 1984 Christchurch Press story, ends with his capture in 1941 – even though he later received a Battle of Greece Medal, army rehabilitation carpentry training and a war pension.
“There’s nothing more in the file, which may be where some of the confusion arose,” the records’ office spokesman said at the time.
Grandad was widely known in his hometown by his nickname, Bunny, which might explain why when D. Dawson came up on the war memorial, it wasn’t noticed, Rangiora RSA’s then-secretary Harry James says in the same 1984 story.