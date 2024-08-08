A relic of World War I has made its return to Hastings District Council under military escort, on its last outing in public before being formally retired and reinstalled in the council buildings.
The significant regimental guidon (military flag) of Queen Alexandra’s Waikato/Wellington East Coast Mounted Rifles Squadron had hung at the council’s civic administration building for the past 60 years.
On Armistice Day last year, the flag was put into the care of the NZ Army at Linton Military Camp while the council foyer underwent renovations.
While under the care of the NZ Army, the opportunity was taken to carry out conservation work on the fabric.
About 12 hours were spent to replace and repair worn parts of the fabric, which included areas of gold thread and cream silk, on top of which intricate embroidery had been stitched.