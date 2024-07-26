A parade in Takapau at the Oruwharo Homestead on August 10 is set to honour the hat’s creation and the men who wore them on the Gallipoli Peninsula.

A poignant ceremony scheduled two days earlier, on August 8, at the Napier War Memorial will focus on remembering the Battle of Chunuk Bair. The dedication of a memorial plaque will be made at the ceremony.

The battle took place from August 6-10, 1915, as part of a summer push by the Anzacs to try to seize high ground at Gallipoli from the Ottoman forces.

Lieutenant Colonel William George Malone. Photo / Supplied

For the 7 WnHB Regimental Association, honouring those who came before and set the path for today is something they strive to do.

Ken Foote, a former commanding officer of the 7th Wellington Hawke’s Bay Battalion and chairman of its regimental association, described the events as a “dual-purpose commemoration”.

Foote had a full career with the battalion spanning 32 years and said the two ceremonies were to ensure that all regimental association members could be included in the commemorations of the Lemon Squeezer and Chunuk Bair.

For Murry Jones, Donald Hurley and Foote, there is nothing as important as keeping the memory alive 109 years later.

The memorial plaque will sit in pride of place on a bench close to the Eternal Flame, which the men believed held significance.

“Many of the names up on the wall around the memorial were guys who would have served in the regiment.”

Foote said the Hawke’s Bay Regiment had an interesting and interwoven history from its origins in 1863 when the first volunteer infantry unit was established.

“Anybody who was in the infantry in Hawke’s Bay as a volunteer would have been serving with the regiment, and during that service we had members go to the Boer War, then WWI.

“Then members from this regiment made up the Hawke’s Bay company of the Wellington Battalion that landed at Gallipoli and were involved with the capture of Chunuk Bair.”

Foote said it was an “epic part of New Zealand military history and we adopted it as our birthday”.

The Hawke’s Bay Regiment ceased to exist in 1964 when it was amalgamated with the Wellington Regiment and that new unit became known as the 7 WnHB Battalion of the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment (RNZIR).

Later, in 2013, the 7 Battalion and 5 Battalion amalgamated to become the 5/7 RNZIR.

Foote said that, despite the word “regiment” being used to describe a military structure made up of two battalions, it was also used to describe a family that he was proud to be associated with.

“We join a regiment and it becomes part of us and who we are.”

It was important to educate younger generations about what their “regimental brothers” sacrificed.

“If there are no memories and places like this, people will forget.”

Events:

Dedication of memorial plaque: August 8 at the Napier War Memorial on Marine Parade.

Chunuk Bair Remembrance Service: August 10 at the Oruawharo Homestead (birthplace of Lemon Squeezer), Takapau at 2pm.

