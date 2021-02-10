Charter Parade marches into Deco Festival

The Royal New Zealand Navy band performing at the Art Deco Festival in Napier. PHOTO / SUPPLIED

The Charter Parade and Military March will lead the car parade on Saturday, February 20 from 12.30pm.

Warrant Officer Class 1 Paul Mumm of the Defence Force says the Charter Parade is a tradition going back centuries that represents the bond between the military and the people.

"The 5th/7th Battalion Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment holds the charter to Napier City. This means they are entrusted with the protection of Napier and are permitted to march through the streets with weapons drawn and colours flying. The parade will be led by the 7th Battalion Band incorporated and the 5th WWCT Battalion Pipes and Drums," Paul says.

Charter parades also acknowledge a city's appreciation for the excellence of the unit's service to the country and is a great way to recognise the support of families, friends, and work colleagues that enable local soldiers to serve in operations overseas.

"It's a privilege to be able to include a Charter Parade and 150 soldiers marching down Emerson St will no doubt be an emotive and a truly memorable Art Deco Festival experience," says festival director Greg Howie .

As this year marks the 90th anniversary of the Hawke's Bay earthquakes and the 80th anniversary of the Royal New Zealand Navy, festival events on Saturday, February 20 will be dedicated to "Saluting the Services".

"The services' invaluable contribution to our region is a huge part of the reason we are now celebrating 34 years of this wonderful festival.

"It seemed fitting to be able to honour the crucial role the services play during natural disasters and having such a presence this year will enable members of the public to show their thanks and appreciation," Greg says.

Of special importance will also be the significance of the colours in the Charter Parade. The colours of a regiment have traditionally been the rallying point on the field of battle. 5/7 RNZIR is the custodian of the colours of both 5th and 7th battalions, which between them include 43 honours from New Zealand conflict stretching through to the end of World War II. Both 5th and 7th battalions' colours will be on parade at the festival.

When the parade reaches the Soundshell, Napier mayor Kirsten Wise will address the parade and conduct the ceremonial inspection before medals and promotions are awarded. Deco guests can then enjoy an afternoon of free entertainment in and around the Soundshell as the Salute to the Services continues with the 5th WWCT Pipes and Drums and 7th Battalion Band performing from 1pm-2pm.

Then do not miss the New Zealand services teams showing their strength in the best of three tug-of-war supreme competition on the Napier foreshore. ■To see the full programme of events and buy tickets visit www.artdecofestival.co.nz