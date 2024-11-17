There was “a lot of mess and rubble all tidied up by lunchtime”.
“I’ve had a message this morning that the Kitchener’s Cafe will be back to at least selling coffee and takeaways either today or tomorrow ... you will imagine they will probably have more business than they’ve had forever.
“You’ll probably be stepping over a few broken bits of pavement as you get in, and there’s a hell of a hole in the wall, but nobody’s going to mind and everybody’s just going to be so delighted that they’ve been able to get back.”
Connelly said people were “shocked and appalled” this could happen to the “village institution”.
He said Kitchener’s was one of those cafes that all the locals went to.
Kitchener’s made a post on Facebook yesterday saying the building was “patched up enough to safely open”.
“We’ll see you tomorrow,” they wrote.
The post was flooded with positive comments from locals.
“Even a f***ing front-end loader doesn’t stop us from giving you the best service and kai ... legends,” wrote one person.
“Absolutely gutted and furious that this happened to you guys,” wrote another. “But the way that the tradies of town rallied round to help you just makes me want to cry. That’s the spirit of the lovely town Martinborough really is. See you tomorrow. I think you might need to double your usual Monday stock.”