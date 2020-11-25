Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Would-be-visitor to Napier angry he lost his place at Kennedy Park resort to flooding victims

4 minutes to read

Kennedy Park Resort Napier cancelled almost 200 bookings following the city's deluge to house flood-affected residents. Photo / File

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Christian Fuller

A Bay of Plenty man says he will never stay at Kennedy Park Resort Napier after the park cancelled about 200 bookings following the city's deluge.

After Napier recorded its second-wettest day on record earlier

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.