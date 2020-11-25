Would-be-visitor to Napier angry he lost his place at Kennedy Park resort to flooding victims

Kennedy Park Resort Napier cancelled almost 200 bookings following the city's deluge to house flood-affected residents. Photo / File

A Bay of Plenty man says he will never stay at Kennedy Park Resort Napier after the park cancelled about 200 bookings following the city's deluge.

After Napier recorded its second-wettest day on record earlier this month, which the city's mayor Kirsten Wise described in a one-in-250-year event, more than 100 houses were declared uninhabitable.

As a result, Kennedy Park Resort Napier, Marewa, was used to house those whose houses were damaged by the flooding.

However, Mark McKinney, who was due to stay at the Storkey St site on November 13 and 14, said his booking was cancelled "without help or an apology".

Despite having received a refund, McKinney questioned the handling of the situation, having been rung regarding the cancellation less than 24 hours before his expected arrival.

"There were no apologies, no recompense, no offer of help for alternative accommodation, no concern why the need for accommodation," he said.

"While I feel for those who had to be evacuated and the need for emergency accommodation, what about visitors who have lack of local knowledge to find an alternative - especially at such short notice? Is this the way Napier cares about their visitors and their tourist dollar?"

McKinney, who was due to travel to Napier from Papamoa, said he will bypass Napier on his next trip in favour of a place "more caring of their visitors".

A number of Napier homes were damaged by the flooding and land slips, including this property on Convent Rd. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier City Council confirmed 195 bookings have been cancelled up until November 30.

A council spokeswoman said most customers who had their bookings cancelled were understanding of the situation.

"It's important to remember that Kennedy Park staff were operating in an unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation," she said.

"A state of emergency was in place, with some of our own staff also affected, just as other residents were. Staff were needing to find accommodation very quickly for dozens of traumatised families."

The spokeswoman said all customers who lodged complaints received a phone call from the resort's manager, who apologised that cancellations had to be made.

McKinney said while still yet to receive a refund of his booking fee, his complaint is about "principle" over money.

"In my opinion, they broke a legally binding contract between myself and them. They offered accommodation, I paid the full amount and I got a receipt from them accepting my order and money."

The spokeswoman said a review into processes for future emergency events has taken place.

"The main improvement identified is that in addition to phone calls, staff will send follow-up emails that set out the reasons for the cancellation, advising of when refunds will be processed, and providing information about where customers can find help with a new booking," she said.

The council said depending on how quickly rooms at the Marewa site are freed up, some bookings may be able to be reinstated in the near future.

According to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS), 51 Napier families have registered for somewhere to stay after being displaced by flooding.

Principal engagement adviser TAS Julia Shanahan said the service differed from "shelter" and "emergency accommodation", which is provided for short periods of up to two weeks by civil defence and emergency management agencies.

"TAS support can last for weeks, months or even years as the local community recovers from an event."