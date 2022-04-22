21 April 2022 | Footage displays destruction and desolation in Ukraine. Video / AP / Lesia Vasylenko

OPINION

The following commentary was authored by 15 Ambassadors and High Commissioners resident in Aotearoa New Zealand:

• Harinder Sidhu, Australia

• Joanne Lemay, Canada

• Nina Obermaier, EU

• Mireille Borne, France

• Stefan Krawielicki, Germany

• Zsolt Hetesy, Hungary

• Peter Ryan, Ireland

• Francesco Calogero, Italy

• Koichi Ito, Japan

• Mira Woldberg, Netherlands

• Grzegorz Kowal, Poland

• Fernando Curcio Ruigomez, Spain

• Felicidade De Sousa Guterres, Timor-Leste

• Laura Clarke OBE, United Kingdom

• Tom Udall, United States

The pain and suffering we are witnessing in Ukraine — the shattering of peace and stability — affects all of us around the world. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an unprovoked, premeditated and devastating war against a sovereign democratic state.

By launching this assault on the people of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin also committed an assault on the principles that underpin global peace and democracy. By demeaning the UN Security Council and using Russia's veto to silence legitimate concerns, Putin threatens all our peace and security – including here in the Indo Pacific.

Russia's invasion is a flagrant violation of international law and the longstanding principles that we as a global community of nations have all pledged to respect: national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the right of states to make their own decisions regarding their foreign and security policy arrangements.

New Zealand Defence Force equipment such as body armour and helmets en route to Europe to support Ukraine. Photo / Defence Australia

In choosing to launch his unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is bringing catastrophic loss of life and suffering to innocent human beings. Reports of mass graves being found in Bucha are deeply disturbing. Those responsible for war crimes must be held to account and their actions must not go unpunished. The blocking of humanitarian aid by Kremlin forces is also callous and unacceptable. We call on Russia to allow the safe passage of Ukraine civilians to flee the violence and Aid must be allowed to reach those in need, particularly life-saving food and medical supplies.

We, ambassadors and high commissioners to Aotearoa New Zealand, stand together with the people of Ukraine as they suffer a brutal onslaught by the Kremlin's military forces. Our countries have responded and will continue to respond in a united and decisive way.

Unity and Resolve

In the face of one of the most significant challenges to security and democratic ideals since World War II, we have joined together in solidarity.

From introducing far-reaching economic sanctions on the Kremlin, to delivering vital humanitarian aid and economic assistance to the people of Ukraine – the international community has mobilised swiftly to develop a response of unprecedented breadth and scale.

Preparations underway at Whenuapai Airbase for Hercules transport aircraft departing for Europe to distribute donated military aid destined for Ukraine. Photo / Jed Bradley

Nations around the world, including New Zealand, have come together to impose severe economic costs on Russia to press for a swift end to this senseless death and destruction. New Zealand's passage of its new Russian Sanctions Act underscores its commitment to the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine and illustrates New Zealand's lasting commitment to preserving the rules-based international order. This will limit Russia's ability to be part of the global economy and to finance and grow its military.

Our countries are also united in providing humanitarian aid and support to the people of Ukraine. Humanitarian groups, the UN, and other organisations – all of us – are supporting or increasing support to Ukraine's Humanitarian Response Plan. Right here in New Zealand we see people doing everything they can, from selling blue and yellow sunflower earrings to raise funds for the people of Ukraine to building homes on the Ukrainian borders for refugees and raising more than $100,000 for Ukrainian children.

The coming days, weeks and months will be incredibly difficult but the people of Ukraine are demonstrating that liberty, democracy, and human dignity are forces far more powerful than fear and oppression. We stand with them – and freedom will prevail.