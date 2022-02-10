Covid-19 Omicron convoy protest: Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell on the Parliament occupation. Video / Mark Mitchell

As anti-mandate protesters settle in for another night on Parliament grounds, overseas media have referred to it as a "copycat convoy".

New Zealand was included in a Washington Post article about protests inspired by Canada's "freedom convoy".

"Protesters camped outside New Zealand's Parliament on Wednesday to oppose coronavirus measures, a day after a convoy of vehicles clogged streets in the capital, Wellington, with horns blaring," the article read.

Protests in Alaska, Canberra, Europe and New York were also mentioned in the article.

"Dramatic moment police are seen dragging a naked woman by her HAIR along the ground during protest against Jacinda Ardern's hardline vaccine policies," the headline of one Daily Mail article read.

The article referred to the scenes at the protest as "ugly". Earlier in the week, the same publication referred to the protest in New Zealand as a "copycat convoy".

'Unleashes' 🤣



Implies that parking wardens in Wellington are kept leashed, for the safety of an unsuspecting public. https://t.co/9oqoDGGHKN pic.twitter.com/URMvrDOuoO — Matt Wainwright (Author) (@mattwauthor) February 10, 2022

Other media such as news.com.au and the New York Times referred to the protest as "copycat".

Meanwhile, one Twitter user claims controversial American podcaster Joe Rogan has reached out to Chantelle Baker, a prominent voice in the anti-mandate group.

Good on Chantelle Baker (sorry if wrong spelling): currently with the #convoy2022NZ and reporting on it: @joerogan has contacted her, asked she take footage of the police action in Wellington now and the anti-mandate movement in NZ, and she is going to be on his show. 1/2 — Mark Hubbard (@MarkHubbard33) February 10, 2022

"'We stand with Ottawa': Muddled messages and fraying consensus at New Zealand's anti-vax protest," a headline from a the Guardian article read.

The article pointed out the protesters' extensive and sometimes confusing demands.

While an article published by the same organisation on Thursday said "Wellington unleashes parking wardens in operation to remove Covid protesters".

Police arresting anti-vax and mandate protesters at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

On Wednesday, Australian Associated Press copy noted the protest turned "ugly" when a number of the demonstrators surged towards police and three people were arrested.

The ongoing "Convoy 2022 NZ" protest turned ugly on Wednesday, four days after many left far-flung parts of New Zealand to protest in the capital.