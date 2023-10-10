Rough sleeper John Tihi, who was volunteering for the Kotahitanga Whakaruruhau Kaitiaki Trust, feels sad that social housing is still so unaffordable. Photo / Tania Whyte

The basic human right to have one’s own bed to sleep in and have a roof over one’s head was the sentiment shared by Northland’s rough sleepers at this year’s World Homeless Day event in Whangārei.

Organised by Kotahitanga Whakaruruhau Kaitiaki Trust in partnership with Open Arms 155 Whare Awhina, the event’s aim was to raise awareness about the region’s growing homelessness and the need for a night shelter.

At Canopy Bridge, several passersby stopped in for a sausage sizzle and live music and talked to those experiencing homelessness on a first-hand basis.

John Tihi was one of them. In the past two years, factors such as the increased cost of living had forced him to sleep in his tent until Christmas last year, when he was further compelled to move into his car.

Another rough sleeper, Hawa Kereama, who usually finds himself taking refuge under a bridge one day and at the back of a shop doorway the next, said that homelessness was a “forced choice”.

“There are some who either have no homes or are forced to leave their homes for one reason or another.”

Kereama felt having a night shelter would help many rough sleepers like him with a “sense of place and belonging.”

A former rough sleeper, Princess Jury, concurred. She was 12 years old when she decided to run away from her abusive family and stay homeless for years.

Although she hasn’t slept rough in ages, she takes in people who are homeless, especially youths.

Jury recalled a time she provided refuge to a 17-year-old boy who had come off probation, had no family and was just barely surviving under a bridge.

“Is this how we treat our children?”

She also shared a rather dark and painful memory of when she was too late to come to the rescue of a homeless teenager, who also had no parents and was found dead last year.

“I and some of my family members cremated him so that he could rest his peace. If only people would step up and do the right thing,” Jury said, with tears in her eyes.

Whangārei councillor and social worker Dr Carol Peters shared her empathy for the mother and the homeless people.

She said it was important to ensure that everyone in the region had a warm and dry place to stay. As talks of a night shelter are under way, it was difficult to promise a date for the time being.

“The council has already offered their support for one but would need a community housing provider to make it happen. We would also ask the public to reach out to us or the trust if they are able to help in any way possible.”

